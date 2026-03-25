Hours after being named the Vice-Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2026, Rinku Singh was officially appointed as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO) by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the appointment letter at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan, rewarding Rinku for his role in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph and his Asian Games gold. But while his IPL contract is worth a staggering Rs 13 crore, fans are curious- What does a star cricketer earn in a government job.

The Salary breakdown: Level-10 pay matrix

As a Regional Sports Officer, Rinku Singh joins the UP government as a Class-2 Gazetted Officer. According to the 7th Pay Commission:

Basic Pay: Approx. Rs 56,100 to ₹65,000 per month.

Gross Salary: Including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other perks, Rinku’s monthly take-home is expected to be between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. His salary will also be subject to standard government increments.

Annual Perks: While this is a fraction of his Rs 3 lakh per T20I match fee, the position comes with long-term stability, a government bungalow (subject to availability) and a dedicated pension plan.

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Overcoming the academic hurdle

The appointment puts an end to a year-long controversy. In early 2025, a proposal to appoint Rinku as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) hit a roadblock due to his educational qualifications (he infamously struggled to pass his 9th-grade exams).

By shifting his role to the Sports Department, the UP government has utilised a special medallist provision that prioritises international achievement over traditional academic degrees. Rinku will now be responsible for overseeing sports stadiums and scouting grassroots talent across his assigned region.

A tribute to Rinku’s father

The appointment comes during a bittersweet month for the cricketer. Rinku recently lost his father, Khanchand Singh to cancer, a battle his father lost while Rinku was winning the World Cup for India.

It was a long-held dream for Rinku’s father, who spent years delivering LPG cylinders to support his son’s cricket.

What’s next for the KKR star?

Rinku is currently in the KKR camp preparing for their IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 29. While he won’t be sitting in a government office just yet, his new title ensures that there is some stability in what is otherwise a volatile career.