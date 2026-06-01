There is a charity in Vancouver—Spinal Cord Injury BC—that helps people living with spinal cord injuries, not through treatment alone but by building peer-support networks and creating environments that help patients navigate life after injury.

To raise funds and awareness, the organisation launched a raffle for two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match at BC Place Stadium. The tickets were for the New Zealand vs Egypt game on June 21.

It seemed like a straightforward fundraising effort. Then FIFA stepped in.

The governing body sent a cease-and-desist letter to the organisers, warning that the raffle violated its ticketing rules and that the tickets themselves could be cancelled.

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The tickets were not even worth $1,000. Yet FIFA would not let it pass, insisting that the move violated rules designed to protect the “integrity and fair allocation of tickets.”

The episode raises a larger question about modern sports economics and who exactly benefits from the rules governing the world’s biggest sporting events.

What Was the Raffle All About?

It was a small-scale draw, charging twenty dollars per entry, for a pair of lower-bowl seats to watch New Zealand take on Egypt at BC Place on June 21.

The goal was simple: raise money and awareness for people dealing with life-altering spinal cord injuries.

There was no commercial sponsor attached to it. No multinational brand activation. No large-scale promotional campaign. Just a charity attempting to use two football tickets to generate support for its work.

Why FIFA Said No

A FIFA representative clarified that World Cup tickets are legally issued as “personal, revocable licenses” rather than private property.

According to FIFA’s strict ticketing agreement, tickets cannot be used for:

Contests or sweepstakes

Raffles or charity draws

Advertising, promotional, or marketing activities without explicit written consent

FIFA defends these rules by stating they are designed to protect the “integrity and fair allocation of tickets,” shut down unauthorized secondary markets, and safeguard the multi-million dollar commercial rights of official corporate sponsors.

Under these rules, even if a charity staff member buys the tickets legally with their own money, gifting them away via a raffle constitutes a policy violation.

Because of this breach, FIFA warned that the tickets themselves might be canceled entirely.

The Contradiction at the Heart of the System

What makes the charity shutdown controversial is the contrast embedded within the World Cup’s economic landscape.

As critics have pointed out, under current regulations, an individual can buy a ticket to the World Cup Final in New Jersey, list it for a staggering $2.29 million on the official FIFA resale marketplace, and openly pursue a speculative windfall profit.

Because FIFA pockets a 15% service fee from both the buyer and the seller on its official platform, this type of massive commercial markup is perfectly legal and fully integrated into the ecosystem.

In other words, using World Cup tickets to generate money is not inherently forbidden.

It depends on who is generating it and through which channel.

When Politics Finds a Different Door

Meanwhile, political figures have demonstrated that access to tickets can also be secured through channels unavailable to ordinary fans.

In stark contrast to everyday supporters battling public lotteries and ticket drops, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani successfully secured a portion of the NY/NJ Host Committee’s internal ticket allocation.

Through that arrangement, New York obtained 1,000 World Cup tickets capped at just $50 each, complete with free bus rides, to distribute through a city-run lottery for working-class residents.

Whether one supports the initiative or not, it highlights a reality of modern mega-events: not everyone operates within the same ticketing ecosystem.

Some people enter public lotteries.

Others negotiate directly with institutions that possess their own allocation pools.

The Reality That Matters

The contrast is difficult to ignore.

If you are a non-profit organisation trying to use two ordinary seats to raise money for people adapting to spinal cord injuries, FIFA’s rules can stop you.

If you are operating within approved resale channels, speculative profits remain possible.

If you have access to political or institutional networks, entirely different allocation pathways may open up.

FIFA argues these rules protect the integrity and fair allocation of tickets.

But the Spinal Cord Injury BC episode raises a legitimate question: when a charity raffle for two seats is treated as a threat while far larger commercial transactions continue within the system, what exactly is being protected?

Integrity?

Or revenue?