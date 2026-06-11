What if someone told you that you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, including its historic triple opening ceremonies, for just Rs 14 in India? That would be a shocker and a half right? The country that previously lacked a broadcaster confirmed a May 2026 deadline and now offers rates as cheap as Rs 14 to watch the entire World Cup.

But that’s the truth. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring a record-breaking 48 teams competing across 104 matches in the USA, Mexico, and Canada can be watched by shelling out only Rs 14 extra.

The ₹14 Cable TV Trick: The Cheapest Big Screen Option

If you own a standard Cable or Direct-to-Home (DTH) setup—such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, or Sun Direct—you do not need to buy an expensive digital app subscription to watch the games on your television.

Zee recently launched its brand-new dedicated live sports TV network under the brand name Unite8 Sports. Because these channels have just rolled out, they are priced as incredibly cheap à la carte add-ons. Instead of upgrading your entire television package, you can manually add the individual channels to your box for the month. Note that the prices below are Zee’s published baseline rates, excluding taxes; your final cost may vary slightly depending on your cable or DTH operator.

Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi Feed): ₹7 per month. Unite8 Sports 2 (English Feed): ₹8 per month.

The Math: If you pick just one language feed, your total cost for the entire month of the World Cup is ₹7 to ₹8. If you want the flexibility of switching between both English and Hindi commentary, you can activate both channels for a combined total of just ₹15.

For those who refuse to compromise on visual fidelity, the High Definition variants are similarly aggressive in their pricing:

Unite8Sports 1 HD: ₹9 per month. Unite8 Sports 2 HD: ₹11 per month.

By applying this à la carte approach, you can view all 104 matches and the multi-city opening festivities on a massive living room screen for less than the price of a cup of tea.

The OTT Route: ZEE5 World Cup Plans for Phones, Laptops, and TVs

For cord-cutters who do not own a traditional television set and rely entirely on mobile devices, tablets, laptops, or smart TVs, Zee has centralized its digital broadcasting exclusively through its streaming platform ZEE5. There are two dedicated plans.

Three-Month Plan (₹799, discounted from ₹999): The ZEE5 FIFA WC’26 + All Access pack covers the full duration of the tournament and beyond. As confirmed by this writer at the point of subscription on the ZEE5 app, the plan is listed as a 3-device pack—ZEE5 is actively promoting it as a “Multi-Device Offer” at the checkout screen, with the platform itself marketing the per-device cost as “Just ₹266/month.” The plan also supports 4K streaming on compatible televisions and connected devices, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. Live TV streaming is ad-supported.

One important caveat, however: since the tournament kicked off today, a number of users on social media platforms including Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have reported being restricted to a single concurrent stream despite purchasing the 3-device plan—a gap between what is advertised at checkout and what the backend is apparently delivering for some subscribers.

ZEE5 has not issued an official clarification at the time of writing. If you purchase the plan and encounter this restriction, we recommend contacting ZEE5 support directly and citing the 3-device listing shown at the point of purchase.

Annual Plan (₹1,699): For viewers who want the World Cup plus year-round ZEE5 access, the annual pack offers a better long-term deal. It is ad-free and supports up to four simultaneous streams.

One further catch worth flagging regardless of which plan you choose: if you already access ZEE5 through a telecom, broadband, or third-party OTT bundle, do not assume it covers the World Cup. ZEE5 has confirmed that FIFA World Cup 2026 access is not included in any external partner bundles and requires a dedicated plan upgrade regardless of your existing subscription status.

The OTT Split Hack: How to Bring the Cost Down

Based on what ZEE5 advertises at checkout—3 concurrent devices on the ₹799 plan—the most cost-effective digital strategy remains splitting the plan three ways with friends or family. Each person streams independently on their own phone, laptop, or smart TV, bringing the individual cost down to just ₹266 for the entire tournament. Given the social media reports noted above, however, confirm that all three streams are working before the opening match rather than discovering a problem at kickoff.

Final Summary: Choosing Your Best Strategy

Viewing Method Commentary Total Cost Best For Cable / DTH Box (SD) Hindi or English only ₹7–₹8/month* Budget television viewers Cable / DTH Box (SD, both feeds) Hindi & English ₹15/month* Dual-language TV viewers Cable / DTH Box (HD, both feeds) Hindi & English HD ₹20/month* Premium big-screen viewers ZEE5 3-Month Plan (solo) Multilingual, 4K, with ads ₹799 total Solo mobile/laptop/TV streamers ZEE5 3-Month Plan (3-way split) Multilingual, 4K, with ads ₹266 per person Friends sharing digital costs† ZEE5 Annual Plan Multilingual, ad-free ₹1,699 total Long-term subscribers

Prices exclude taxes; final rates subject to individual DTH/cable operator pricing. †Subject to ZEE5 confirming 3-device access; verify streams before kickoff.