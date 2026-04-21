The cost of attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 is rising beyond just match tickets, with transport prices now triggering fresh backlash from fans and local authorities in the United States.

A report by The Wall Street Journal highlights that a round-trip train ride from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium will cost $150, compared to roughly $13 during NFL games, marking a steep surge tied specifically to World Cup match days.

Transport costs join soaring ticket prices

The sharp increase in travel fares comes alongside already elevated ticket prices driven by dynamic pricing models. According to the report, resale tickets for the World Cup final have crossed $9,000, pushing the total cost of attending a single match, including transport, to over $9,150 per person.

Cities hosting matches have introduced special-event pricing across transport systems, reflecting the broader inflation around the tournament. In Boston, for instance, bus fares to the stadium have reportedly risen to $95, nearly four times the usual rate.

Political pushback and funding dispute

The issue has escalated into a policy debate, with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill criticising FIFA over the financial burden placed on local infrastructure.

According to the WSJ report, Sherrill said the state’s transit system is expected to handle a significantly higher passenger load while absorbing a $48 million cost, while FIFA is projected to generate $11 billion in revenue from the tournament.

FIFA, however, stated that host city agreements were revised in 2023, requiring transport access to be provided “at cost” rather than free for ticket holders.

Dynamic pricing reshapes the fan experience

The World Cup’s pricing model reflects a broader shift toward dynamic and demand-led pricing in global sports, where both tickets and associated costs such as travel are adjusted based on demand.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the expanded tournament, featuring 48 teams, as equivalent to hosting “104 Super Bowls,” underlining its commercial scale.

However, fan groups have raised concerns over accessibility. As one supporter group representative told the BBC, fans expected higher prices but “not to be gouged,” pointing to a growing gap between global events and average supporters.

A wider trend in global sports economics

The surge in costs around the 2026 World Cup reflects a larger trend where major sporting events are increasingly priced as premium experiences, extending beyond tickets to include travel, hospitality and in-stadium access.

While such pricing strategies maximise revenue, they also risk reshaping the in-stadium audience, with concerns that traditional fans may be priced out of attending marquee global events.

From $150 train rides to four-figure tickets, the 2026 World Cup is becoming a case study in how dynamic pricing is redefining the economics of global sports events and raising questions about who these events are ultimately for.