While the Indian Premier League 2026 is providing plenty of on-field drama, a surge of viral misinformation is creating a stir off the pitch. A photoshopped letter, allegedly signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan, has been circulating on social media. It claims the franchise filed a formal complaint with the BCCI regarding “black magic” and “malicious energies” used by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans.

However, a thorough investigation reveals that this letter is 100% fake. No such complaint has been filed by the franchise.

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The Anatomy of the Hoax: Why It Went Viral

The rumor took flight after a video from the SRH vs CSK match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium went viral. In the clip, a fan in the stands is seen rotating a lemon and reciting what appear to be mantras while pointing toward the pitch.

In a bizarre coincidence, CSK batter Shivam Dube was clean-bowled by Bihar’s young sensation Sakib Hussain on the very next delivery. Social media users quickly turned the coincidence into a “voodoo” narrative, which eventually led to the creation of the fabricated official-looking document.

Why the letter is confirmed to be a fabrication

Administrative Errors: The letter lists the company as “Chennai Super Kings Private Limited,” whereas the actual legal entity is Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) .

The letter lists the company as “Chennai Super Kings Private Limited,” whereas the actual legal entity is . Typos: The text of the letter misspells the CEO’s name as “Kasi Viswarathan.”

The text of the letter misspells the CEO’s name as “Kasi Viswarathan.” BCCI Protocol: The letter is addressed vaguely to “Wankhede Stadium,” while official correspondence is always directed to the “Cricket Centre” at the Wankhede Stadium complex.

The letter is addressed vaguely to “Wankhede Stadium,” while official correspondence is always directed to the “Cricket Centre” at the Wankhede Stadium complex. Official Silence: Neither the BCCI nor CSK’s official press channels have released or acknowledged this document.

The “Idli-Dosa” Context: A Half-Truth

The prank gained credibility because it leaned on a genuine grievance from earlier in the season. On April 5, CSK did indeed express displeasure to the BCCI regarding a stadium DJ at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (RCB vs CSK) who allegedly played an “Idli-Dosa-Sambar” song. The franchise viewed this as a derogatory stereotype. Because CSK had recently taken action on a sensitive cultural issue, fans were more inclined to believe the “voodoo” letter was real.

Screengrab of the tweet of the fake CSK complaint letter, in case the tweet above gets deleted by the individual later on.

Match Context: SRH vs CSK (April 18, 2026)

In reality, the match was decided by clinical cricketing performance. Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated the 5-time champions, with Eshan Malinga (3/29) leading the attack. Sakib Hussain (1/32) provided the breakthrough of Dube in the 17th over, a delivery that skidded through at 138 kmph to rattle the leg stump.