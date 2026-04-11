The lights of Chepauk will shine on Match 18 of IPL 2026, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Delhi Capitals (DC). Historically one of the most successful franchises, CSK find themselves at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their opening fixtures. On the other hand, the Capitals are riding high with two wins from three, despite a heart-wrenching one-run loss in their last outing against Gujarat.

With MS Dhoni currently unavailable due to injury and the top order struggling, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faces his toughest test yet against a DC bowling unit that has mastered the art of the middle-over squeeze.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 4th Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 4 +0.811 10th Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 -2.517

Chepauk Pitch Report: Spinners’ paradise evolves

The MA Chidambaram Stadium remains the most tactically unique venue in India.

The Spin Factor: The red-soil surface is dry and abrasive, making it a dream for wrist-spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Rahul Chahar. Expect the ball to grip and turn significantly from the 7th over onward.

Under the Lights: While the pitch is slow, chasing has become marginally easier at Chepauk in recent years once the dew sets in.

Scoring Trends: Unlike the high-scoring grounds in Bengaluru or Mumbai, a total of 165-170 is considered par here. DC’s middle order of David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will need to adapt their power-hitting to the longer square boundaries.

Chennai Weather forecast

The weather for Saturday evening, April 11, 2026, in Chennai is expected to be clear but typically humid.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Evening (Match Time): Temperatures will hover between 28-32 Degree Celsius.

Dew Factor: High dew is expected from the 14th over of the second innings, which could make gripping the ball a nightmare for the side bowling second.

Rain: Virtually 0% chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Head-To-Head: CSK lead but DC is catching up

While Chennai has historically dominated this rivalry, Delhi has proved to be a stubborn opponent in recent seasons, even winning at Chepauk in 2025 to break a 15-year drought.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 31 Chennai Super Kings Won 19 Delhi Capitals Won 12 Last 5 Meetings DC won 3, CSK won 2 Highest Score (CSK) 223 Highest Score (DC) 198

Venue Dominance & Tactical Matchups:

Chepauk Fortress: CSK has won 51 of their 75 home matches (68%) but their current form makes the fortress look vulnerable.

The Sameer Rizvi Surge: DC’s young star Sameer Rizvi has already bagged two Player of the Match awards this season. His ability to take on spin will be DC’s biggest weapon against CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain’s Crisis: Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling for runs at the top. He faces a daunting opening spell from Lungi Ngidi, who knows the Chepauk conditions intimately from his time with the yellow army.

Next Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Tomorrow, 03:30 PM IST.