Following some sensational bouts between countries like India-USA, West Indies-Scotland and Pakistan-Netherlands, the stage for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to witness another glorious group stage fixture between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

The much anticipated fixture is scheduled to take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on February 7. The game is slated to begin at 7 pm Indian standard time (IST), with the toss scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm IST.

There was a time when Sri Lanka were among the most consistent T20I sides. Between 2009 and 2014, they made the semi-finals of four successive T20 World Cups. But since then, they haven’t qualified for the knockouts even once and maintained a pretty meek win-loss tally.

Additionally, with the playing XI selection of Sri Lanka seeming largely unsettled as players like Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera,Kamindu Mendis and former captain Charith Asalanka battle for a spot, the upcoming fixture provides Ireland with a unique opportunity to deliver a big upset.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record

Sri Lanka holds a dominant record against Ireland in the shortest format of the game. Historically, the Irish side has struggled to find a way past the Lankan Lions, especially in global tournaments.

Statistic Sri Lanka Ireland Matches Played 3 3 Matches Won 3 0 Highest Score 171 135 Lowest Score 133 101

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The upcoming contest at the R Premadasa Stadium is expected to be a high-octane clash. The R Premadasa stadium is known to generally favour seamers however the ground is also expected to become a spinner’s paradise as the game progresses and the pitch wears down.

The R Premadasa Stadium has hosted just one T20I in the last two years. In that game, in July 2025, Sri Lanka posted 132 for 7, which Bangladesh chased down in 16.3 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Form guide

There has not been a single calendar year since 2022 in which Sri Lanka have a positive win-loss record in T20Is. Whereas Ireland has registered a relatively more successive record, although they have played limited international matches.

Sri Lanka LLLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Ireland WWLWW

Probable XIs

Both teams are expected to bring out a relatively fresh squad for the fixture as most teams look to try out experiments with the playing XI in the group stages.

Ireland (probable): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Gareth Delany, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Pavan Rathnayake/Kusal Perera, 5 Kamindu Mendis/Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana