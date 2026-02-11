South Africa vs Afghanistan SUPER OVER Highlights, T20 World Cup, 2026: The first Super Over, which turned into a first double Super of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ended with South Africa beating Afghanistan by three runs and saving themselves from blemishes after they let the number 10 and 11 of the Afghan side make 12 runs in the 20th over and tie the match in the first place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11 (Wednesday).
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
South Africa
187/6(20.0)& 23/0(1.0)
Afghanistan
187(19.4)& 19/2(1.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 13 )
Afghanistan tied with South Africa (South Africa won the 2nd Super Over by 4 runs)
SA vs AFG Super Over, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Ahmedabad?
Chasing 188 to win, the Afghans were losing at the time of the start of the 20th over. But Kagiso Rabada bowled two no balls which led to Afghanistan needing two runs off three balls to win. However, it was a run-out that ended the match tied with Afghans all out at 187.
In the Super Over, Afghans scored 17 runs. When it seemed the match was over, Tristan Stubbs hit a six off the last ball when seven runs were needed and then the game went to Super Over number two. Fazalhaq Farooqi, who had bowled the previous Super Over, could not bowl this one. As a result, Azmatullah Omarzai bowled it and conceded 23 runs.
Keshav Maharaj was given the responsibility to defend 23 for the Proteas and he did well, getting a wicket and bowling two dot balls first up. But then came in Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He hit three sixes in an over and the match was heading to another Super Over maybe, when Gurbaz was caught at backward point by Miller. This led to South Africa winning by three runs.
Earlier in the game, South Africa batted in two phases, before the double strike by Rashid Khan and after it to get to 187/6 in their 20 overs. They had scored 127 in the first 12 overs and then ended up scoring only 61 in the last eight overs. While Rickelton scored 61, de Kock made 59.Omarzai picked three wickets while Rashid had two. Afghans started well, but no one really helped Gurbaz, who waged a lone war, scoring 84.
Afghan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the teams have made one change each with the Proteas bringing in George Linde in place of Corbin Bosch while the Afghans replacing Zia-ur-Rahman with Noor Ahamad.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Live Streaming & Broadcast
India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Digital).
South Africa: SuperSport.
Afghanistan: Ariana Television (ATN) and ICC.TV
Thanks for tuning into this match as South Africa claimed victory in the second Super Over, winning the match by three runs and earning the all important two points.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Lungi Ngidi Player Of The Match 'loses weight'
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Lungi Ngidi, the adjudged Player of the Match, said, "I've lost so much weight today. I've never been that stressed in my life in a cricket game. But I'm happy to come out on the winning side. I actually knew that I was probably going to be the option (for the Super Over). And the captain said to keep doing the same. Almost got a wicket again with the slower balls but it just wasn't to be in the Super Over. Let myself down in that first over. We had a plan that we were going to try and execute. It didn't go to plan. Leaked a few runs. So I just went back to what's been working for me in the past couple of months."
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: What did the losing captain Rashid Khan say?
Rashid Khan, captain of the Afghanistan side was proud of the job that his team nearly pulled off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, "The boys did an amazing job, especially after the way they started with the batting. 100 runs in 10 overs, one wicket. And then we restrict them under 190 was a huge effort. And then the way we started with the bat. So so unlucky at the end to be a part of losing team. But I think overall we have given all the efforts in the ground. And just a matter of the result, we haven't got the right result."
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Markram on why did he bowl Maharaj in final over
Aiden Markram, the South Africa captain, revealed the reason behind bowling Maharaj in the final over. He said, "You're probably picking your most confident guy. The guy who has done really well throughout the game. It was Lungi. Didn't miss by much in that first over but they still got a really good total. Shows you it's really small margins at this level which is part of the learnings and the things to realize and understand. And same story with Kesh. It's tough being a spinner. Short straight, short side but we still backed him to get the job done for us. And fortunately there was a lot of runs on the board.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: What did the winning captain Aiden Markram say?
Speaking in the post match presentation ceremony, Aiden Markram, the South Africa captain said, "It's quite hard to sum that all up there. Suppose, it's a tough competition - teams put you under immense pressure. And I think, when you start putting yourselves under pressure, then you are gonna make life really hard for yourselves. So a couple of lessons that we can learn. Not at our best in a few areas which is suppose exciting. There's a room for improvement, that we can be better and ultimately you are grateful for the win and for the points."
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Relive the madness of the Super Over
Here's when the Super Over was tied.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: South Africa win by 3 runs
Unbelievable stuff this is. Maharaj has been hit for two sixes and make it three sixes in the over already.
Now, six is needed off the last ball to win.
It's wide and now four runs are needed off the last ball.
Wicket off the last ball and South Africa finally win by three runs.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Maharaj gets Nabi
Mohammad Nabi misses the first heave, connects the second but gets caught by Miller.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Maharaj to bowl, Nabi and Azmat in the middle
Mohammad Nabi is into the middle and South Africa have given the ball to Keshav Maharaj. Nabi and Azmat in the middle.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Who will bowl this over for South Africa?
The batters can be repeated, but not the bowlers. Cruel for the bowlers eh? Let's see who bowls this for South Africa as the two Afghan batters are ready.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan need 24 to win
Two off the last ball would mean that South Africa have finished at 23 runs and Afghanistan would need 24 to win the Super Over and the match.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Miller murders the ball
Six!! Tristan Stubbs start the Super Over with a huge hit and it is a six.
A single and two runs means that South Africa have nine in the first three balls.
Six!! David Miller smashes it and hits a six .
Six!! Full toss and that has been hit for a huge six as well.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Super Over number two
Four runs off an untimely cut shot from Stubbs and then a dot ball.
Will it be another Super Over? Here we go
Six!! It is a six and we are going into yet another Super Over.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Brevis Out
Wicket!! That would be the end of Brevis as he fails to connect on the slower ball
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: 11 needed off 4 to win
Six!! Dewald Brevis hits a six and now 11 is needed off four balls.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Brevis and Miller in the middle
It is Dewald Brevis and David Miller in the middle and Miller wastes the first ball.
SUPER OVER SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Who will be the two batters for Proteas
It will be important to see who the two bowls for the South African team are going to be as they chase 18 to win. They failed to defend 12. Can they chase 18?
SA vs AFG SUPER OVER LIVE SCORE: South Africa need 18 runs to win
Afghanistan Live Score: 17/10 after 1 over
The first two balls were boundaries and then two singles.
Suddenly Markram comes to bowler and he bowls it outside off and gets hit towards the boundaries where Rabada drops a tough chance. Umpires are checking whether that would be a four or six.
Finally a yorker of the last ball and it is 17 runs from the Super Over. South Africa need 18 to win.
SA vs AFG SUPER OVER LIVE SCORE: 4, 6 off the first two
Four!! First ball has been hit for a four by Azmatullah Omarzai
Six!! Make that six more as it goes over a jumping Marco Jansen at long-on
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: We are headed into Super Over
Afghanistan Live Score: 187/10 after 20 overs
It's Super Over, Rabada tried to lose it as much as he could, but somehow or the other, Afghanistan tried even better and then a run-out means we are headed into the Super Over.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Rabada bowls two no balls
Afghanistan Live Score: 175/9 after 19 overs
What the hell is happening here? Kagiso Rabada, are you in your senses here?
Bowls a no ball, a free hit comes up. Bowls wide
Then bowls a slower one and gets hit for a six.
And Rabada has bowled yet another no-ball.
It is 2 needed from 3 balls.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Afghans need 13, Proteas one wicket to win
Afghanistan Live Score: 175/9 after 19 overs
Wicket!! That would be the fall of the eighth wicket here as Rashid Khan, trying to up the ante, has been caught brilliantly down the ground by David Miller.
Six!! What is this? Good length from Jansen has been deposited into the stands by Noor Ahmad.
Dot ball now. Now, 13 needed off 7. Jansen must not concede a boundary here. And he does not. In fact, what he does is, bowl a short ball, takes the ball in hand and boom, hits the stumps at the batting end and Mujeeb is run out.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Stubbs takes brilliant catch
Afghanistan Live Score: 164/7 after 18 overs
Wicket!! Tristan Stubbs has done the trick here as he has caught Azmatullah Omarzai and the pressure now moves back to Afghanistan. Proteas are keeping it in control.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: 11 from Rabada over
Afghanistan Live Score: 158/6 after 17 overs
Kagiso Rabada is into the attack and he concedes 11 runs to make this match interesting here.
Afghanistan Live Score: 147/6 after 16 overs
Linde concedes a four down the fine leg and Rashid Khan wants to get the win here.
Two more balls to go. They result in two singles and it is eighth from the over.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Wicket!! Linde gets Nabi
Wicket!! George Linde, into the attack, has got the big wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Wanted to hit that out of Ahmedabad, but has been caught here.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Nabi gets going
Afghanistan Live Score: 139/5 after 15 overs
Mohammad Nabi has got going here and just after the drinks break, hit Marco Jansen for two fours and taken 12 runs from it, getting the required rate down from 10 to below.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Just six runs from the over
Afghanistan Live Score: 127/5 after 14 overs
The overs becoming quiet here. Just six from the over as drinks has been called here.
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE Updates: Nabi has problem from Ngidi's wristband
Mohammad Nabi in the middle is saying that he has a problem with Ngidi's wristband as it is white in colour and Nabi can be heard saying 'I can't see the ball'. Take that out.