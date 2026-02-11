South Africa vs Afghanistan SUPER OVER Highlights, T20 World Cup, 2026: The first Super Over, which turned into a first double Super of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ended with South Africa beating Afghanistan by three runs and saving themselves from blemishes after they let the number 10 and 11 of the Afghan side make 12 runs in the 20th over and tie the match in the first place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11 (Wednesday).

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 South Africa

187/6 (20.0) & 23/0 (1.0) vs Afghanistan

187 (19.4) & 19/2 (1.0) Match Ended ( Day – Match 13 )

Afghanistan tied with South Africa (South Africa won the 2nd Super Over by 4 runs) View Scorecard

SA vs AFG Super Over, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Ahmedabad?

Chasing 188 to win, the Afghans were losing at the time of the start of the 20th over. But Kagiso Rabada bowled two no balls which led to Afghanistan needing two runs off three balls to win. However, it was a run-out that ended the match tied with Afghans all out at 187.

In the Super Over, Afghans scored 17 runs. When it seemed the match was over, Tristan Stubbs hit a six off the last ball when seven runs were needed and then the game went to Super Over number two. Fazalhaq Farooqi, who had bowled the previous Super Over, could not bowl this one. As a result, Azmatullah Omarzai bowled it and conceded 23 runs.

Keshav Maharaj was given the responsibility to defend 23 for the Proteas and he did well, getting a wicket and bowling two dot balls first up. But then came in Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He hit three sixes in an over and the match was heading to another Super Over maybe, when Gurbaz was caught at backward point by Miller. This led to South Africa winning by three runs.

Earlier in the game, South Africa batted in two phases, before the double strike by Rashid Khan and after it to get to 187/6 in their 20 overs. They had scored 127 in the first 12 overs and then ended up scoring only 61 in the last eight overs. While Rickelton scored 61, de Kock made 59.Omarzai picked three wickets while Rashid had two. Afghans started well, but no one really helped Gurbaz, who waged a lone war, scoring 84.

Afghan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the teams have made one change each with the Proteas bringing in George Linde in place of Corbin Bosch while the Afghans replacing Zia-ur-Rahman with Noor Ahamad.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Streaming & Broadcast

India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Digital).

South Africa: SuperSport.

Afghanistan: Ariana Television (ATN) and ICC.TV

Live Updates

