New Zealand vs Pakistan, Colombo Weather Forecast: The Super 8s are here but for Salman Ali Agha‘s Pakistan, the primary opponent today is not just New Zealand, it is the unpredictable Sri Lankan monsoon. As the two sides prepare for their Group 2 opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a grim weather forecast threatens to force a points-split that could cripple Pakistan’s path to the semi-finals.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather forecast: High chance of rain

According to the latest Google Weather data for Colombo, the city is currently under heavy cloud cover with a temperature of 27 Degrees Celsius. While the probability of precipitation is expected to drop to 27% by the 7:00 PM IST start time, the real danger lies in the 80% rainfall predicted between 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Unlike the tournament finals, the ICC has confirmed there is no reserve day for Super 8 fixtures. If a minimum of five overs per side cannot be completed within the additional 90-minute buffer, the match will be abandoned and both teams will receive 1 point each.

ALSO READ Why India’s unbeaten run in T20 World Cup could end against South Africa

Why a ‘washout’ hurts Pakistan more

While 1 point seems better than none, the ‘semi-final math’ for Group 2 (Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England) is unforgiving.

In a group with former champions England and Sri Lanka, every win is worth 2 points. A washout essentially robs a team of the opportunity to jump ahead early.

Net Run Rate (NRR) is only calculated for completed matches. A washout provides zero NRR benefit. If Pakistan end up tied with England or Sri Lanka later in the week, they would not have a massive NRR boost from today to protect them.

Sharing points today means Pakistan would likely need to win both remaining games against England and Sri Lanka in Kandy where they are yet to play a game. Pakistan have played all their matches in Colombo so far and their New Zealand match is also in Colombo, giving them perhaps a better knowledge of the conditions, compared to Kandy.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Weather reality

Ironically, the overcast conditions would have favoured Pakistan’s pace battery which hasn’t yet come to the party this tournament. With 100% cloud cover expected and humidity levels hitting 81%, swing bowlers like Shaheen Afridi (who might get a game again) would have found significant zip in the air.

However, if the match is shortened to a 5-over or 10-over ‘lottery’, Pakistan’s tactical advantage on a spin-friendly Colombo track is neutralised.

For Pakistan fans, the calculation may seem simple but comes with its own share of stress. A win today puts one foot in the semi-finals. A washout, however, turns their upcoming matches in Kandy into sudden-death knockouts. As the ground staff at the Premadasa stays on standby with the covers, Pakistan’s World Cup fate may just be decided by the radar rather than the bat.

Having said that, there was a rain prediction even for the India-Pakistan group-stage game in Colombo but there was no rain interruption in the game which eventually the Men in Blue won by 61 runs.