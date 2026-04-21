In a major setback to their IPL 2026 title defense, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that batting prodigy Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 18-year-old opener sustained a significant left hamstring injury during CSK’s high-stakes encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Medical assessments conducted over the last 48 hours have revealed a tear that will require a rehabilitation period of 6 to 12 weeks, effectively ending Mhatre’s campaign in which he was starting to look real effective.

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All about the Ayush Mhatre’s injury

The injury occurred during the middle overs of the clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mhatre, who has been the spark plug of the CSK top order, appeared to pull up while sprinting for a quick second run. Despite visible pain and a heavily strapped leg, the youngster attempted to soldier on for one more delivery before the team’s medical staff advised him to withdraw.

Official Announcement



Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.



Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.



We wish Ayush… pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” the official franchise statement read. The timing is particularly cruel for the India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, who was among the frontrunners for the Emerging Player of the Season award.

CSK yet to announce a replacement

Mhatre’s exit leaves a gaping hole in the CSK lineup that stats alone struggle to quantify. In his short stint this season, he amassed 201 runs, including a staggering strike rate of 177.87. His ability to dismantle bowling attacks in the Powerplay, highlighted by his 73 (43) against Punjab and 59 (36) against Delhi, had become central to CSK’s aggressive new tactical blueprint.

Moreover, Sanju Samson has only played one innings of substance this season while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to get going with the bat. With Mhatre also ruled out, Chennai will have a top order that is yet to prove itself in the nineteenth edition of the competition.

As things stand, Chennai stand at the eight place in the IPL 2026 points table with two wins from 6 maches.