Larsen & Toubro‘s heavy engineering arm has won a clutch of international orders spanning Africa, North America, South America and Europe, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday, with the company classifying the combined wins as ‘Large’, placing their value in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The order book includes contracts from Dangote Group, Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate, for a mega refinery and multi-train fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia. L&T said the scope covers critical process equipment, including what it described as the world’s largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking Reactor Regenerator Package, along with urea and ammonia equipment.

Repeat business from Japan, new clients in the West

The company also secured a repeat order from a Japanese customer for heat exchangers and absorbers meant for an LNG project in Canada. Separately, L&T Heavy Engineering picked up orders for core equipment, coke drums, fractionator columns and heat exchangers, from customers in Spain, the United States and Brazil.

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“These orders reaffirm the trust and confidence that customers place in L&T’s world-class manufacturing capabilities and its consistent track record of delivering high-quality process equipment to global clients,” Anil Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President – Manufacturing, L&T, said.

Part of a larger manufacturing push

L&T uses an internal classification system to size its order announcements, ranging from ‘Significant’ (Rs 1,000-2,500 crore) to ‘Ultra-Mega’ (above Rs 15,000 crore), with Thursday’s wins falling in the ‘Large’ category.

About L&T

L&T Heavy Engineering positions itself as the hi-tech manufacturing arm of Larsen & Toubro, serving the process plant equipment segment globally. The company describes itself as a $32-billion Indian multinational active in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and products and services across multiple geographies, with businesses that have held leadership positions in their segments for close to eight decades.

L&T share price

L&T’s share price was down 1.19% as of intraday on July 24, 2026. The stock price has been down 10.37% in the past month. However, it has been up 7.84% in the past year. The company is expected to announce its first quarter results of FY27 on July 28, 2026.