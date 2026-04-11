By Rahil Ganjee

If there’s one week in the golfing calendar when even the most casual fan suddenly develops a strong opinion on azaleas, green jackets, and whether a 12-foot putt is “makeable,” it has to be Masters week. And as the 2026 edition of The Masters Tournament builds toward its Sunday crescendo, I find myself doing what I do every year—watching with the calm of a monk on the outside, and the emotional stability of a debutant on the first tee on the inside.

There’s something about Augusta National Golf Club that doesn’t just test your golf—it quietly interrogates it. You can arrive there with form, confidence, a hot putter, and possibly even a swing thought that actually works. Augusta will politely take all of that, nod approvingly, and then ask, “Yes, but what happens when things go slightly wrong?”

And things always go slightly wrong.

That’s the genius of the place. It doesn’t beat you up dramatically. It just waits. Patiently. Like that one friend who lets you finish your story before pointing out the obvious flaw. A slightly pulled tee shot here, a marginally misjudged approach there—and suddenly you’re not chasing a green jacket, you’re chasing your own composure.

Amen Corner, for instance. Whoever named it clearly had a sense of humour. Holes 11, 12, and 13 are less “Amen” and more “Oh no.” It’s where tournaments tilt, sometimes irreversibly. You can almost hear the collective heartbeat of the field quicken as they step into that stretch.

Where Composure Meets Chaos

I remember playing a stretch like that during a tournament early in my career. Not Augusta, of course—but in my head, it might as well have been. I was a couple under, feeling like I had cracked some secret code. Started planning ahead—leaderboard positions, potential finish, even what I’d say if someone handed me a mic. Golf, as always, was listening. Three holes later, I had signed for bogey, double, and a number I’m still trying to forget. Walked off thinking less about trophies and more about why this game doesn’t come with a user manual.

That’s Augusta. It doesn’t punish ambition—it just makes sure you earn it.

What elevates The Masters is its refusal to overcomplicate things. No distractions, no noise—just golf. Pure, demanding, occasionally unreasonable golf. The leaderboard isn’t static; it’s a living, breathing thing. It moves, it shifts, it occasionally throws in a twist that would make a Bollywood writer proud.

And then there’s Sunday.

Final round at Augusta isn’t just a round—it’s an examination. Not of your swing (that ship has sailed by now), but of your nerve. Because the swing you brought on Thursday is still there. What changes is everything else. The air feels heavier, the greens feel faster, and putts develop personalities.

I once had a six-footer in a playoff—different stage, different stakes, but pressure doesn’t really check your résumé. On the practice green, I make that putt without thinking. In that moment, it looked like I needed binoculars to see the hole. I remember telling myself, “Just a normal stroke.” My brain, of course, decided this was the perfect time to explore new possibilities. The ball did not go in. Lesson learned: under pressure, even simplicity becomes a negotiation.

Which is why watching The Masters is such a shared experience for golfers. You don’t just admire the great shots—you feel the misses.

This year’s field, like every year, is a beautiful mix. The experienced campaigners who know every nuance of Augusta—the slopes, the winds, the moments when caution is smarter than courage. And the younger lot, who hit it miles, fear very little, and haven’t yet been fully introduced to Augusta’s more… philosophical side.

It’s experience versus instinct. Memory versus momentum.

And somewhere in between, the tournament finds its winner.

Negotiating the Greens

One thing Augusta exposes like no other is the short game. You can launch it 320 yards off the tee, but if your wedges aren’t dialled in or your putter decides to take the weekend off, you’re in trouble. These greens don’t just break—they negotiate. You think you’ve read it right, and halfway through, the ball gently disagrees.

I once played with a pro who read greens like he had access to the architect’s notes. Every putt was perfect pace, perfect line. Naturally, I asked him what he sees that the rest of us don’t. He shrugged and said, “I just assume I’ve read it wrong and adjust.” It sounded ridiculous at the time. Now, I’m not so sure. At Augusta, a little humility on the greens might actually be the smartest play.

As we head into Sunday, the conversation inevitably shifts to who can handle it. Because by now, everyone near the top can play. What separates them is how they respond when Augusta asks its questions. And it always does.

A tucked pin on 16. A swirling wind on 12. A second shot on 15 that tempts you just enough to make a mistake seem like a good idea.

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It’s not just about execution—it’s about restraint.

And then, occasionally, brilliance.

Because every Masters produces that one stretch—four or five holes where someone just clicks. The swing flows, the decisions are crisp, and the hole looks inviting rather than intimidating. That’s when Augusta changes character. It stops resisting and starts rewarding. And that’s when you see the tournament tilt.

But Augusta rarely allows a straightforward ending. There’s always one last twist. A missed putt. A nervy tee shot. A moment that reminds you that in golf, nothing is guaranteed until the final putt drops.

As I settle in to watch this Sunday, I know the routine. There will be admiration, frustration, the occasional “why would you do that?” directed at the television, and a quiet appreciation for how difficult this all is.

Because The Masters isn’t just a tournament—it’s a mirror. It reflects everything the game is about. Skill, patience, doubt, recovery, and the constant battle between what you want to do and what you should do.

And that’s why we keep watching. And playing.

Because for all its madness, golf has this incredible ability to pull you back in. To make you believe that the next round, the next shot, the next putt—might just be the one.

Here’s to a gripping Sunday at Augusta. May the drives be committed, the approaches be precise, and the putts… a little kinder than usual.

And if not, well, at least this time, it’s someone else dealing with it.



Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.