There is an old saying in India that the Union Budget is merely the Finance Minister’s guess, but the real budget is written in the sky. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast — downgrading the 2026 southwest monsoon to 90% of the Long Period Average, the weakest in 11 years — is a reminder that, for all of India’s economic transformation, the rain gods retain an uncomfortably decisive vote. The timing could scarcely be worse. India enters this monsoon season navigating elevated global oil prices stoked by the West Asia conflict, residual inflationary pressures, and global trade uncertainty.

A weak monsoon does not merely add to this list — it interacts dangerously with every item on it. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging from 96% to 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month monsoon season. Several Indian states are already reeling under heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius — levels that usually ease with the arrival of monsoon rains.

Super El Niño Threat

What makes this year’s forecast particularly sobering is the El Niño now developing in the Pacific. The IMD has confirmed conditions will likely strengthen through the June-September season, with some models flagging a possible “super” El Niño. Earth system scientist Raghu Murtugudde of the University of Maryland notes that virtually every severe Indian drought has been accompanied by an El Niño — a roughly 60% incidence rate. The odds are not reassuring. The headline 10% shortfall also risks obscuring the real damage. What matters for farming is not the seasonal aggregate but timing and regional distribution. Marathwada and Vidarbha could face steep deficits even if the national average looks tolerable.

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The channel from weak rains to an ordinary Indian’s kitchen table is direct. A poor kharif season pushes up prices for rice, pulses, oilseeds, and vegetables. Food inflation could spike 20-25 basis points on headline consumer price index even moderately — more if drought bites key regions. With West Asia disruptions keeping oil prices elevated, higher diesel costs push food prices up at the market gate regardless.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), cautiously easing, may find its room for manoeuvre shrinking. The deeper threat is rural consumption — India’s most important growth story of recent years. Farm incomes had revived; two-wheelers, fast-moving consumer goods, and tractors were ticking upward. A weak monsoon risks reversing those gains. The 2023 El Niño offered a preview: food inflation hit 11.5%, tractor sales fell sharply, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act demand surged nearly 30%.

Macro Balance

India is not the rain-hostage it once was. Agriculture’s GDP share has declined to 14-15%, irrigation has expanded, and the rabi crop now contributes as much to foodgrain output as the monsoon-dependent kharif. The RBI acknowledges that macroeconomic sensitivity to rainfall deficits has structurally weakened. A moderate shortfall may trim only 20-65 basis points from GDP growth — painful but not catastrophic. Still, structural resilience is not immunity, especially when oil, geopolitics, and climate are all flashing amber simultaneously. Policymakers must treat the IMD forecast as the early warning it is.

Contingency plans for kharif sowing, hyper-local rainfall forecasting, and proactive food buffer-stocking deserve immediate attention. Export restrictions protect consumers but hurt farmers — that balance needs careful management. The monsoon is no longer destiny for the Indian economy. But it remains consequence. The forecast says 90% of normal. The question is what India does with that warning before the clouds — or their absence — arrive.