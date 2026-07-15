The control of a listed company rarely changes hands quietly. Exiting promoters looking for a buyer, suitors circling, regulators weighing in, and disputes winding through the maze of courts and tribunals for years are common. Through all of it, there is one constituency that tends to watch from the sidelines, waiting for the dust to settle. This stakeholder — the minority shareholder — absorbs the uncertainty, bears the volatility, and is the last to be thought of once matters are finally settled. Every so often though, the presence of a strong new promoter can benefit this faction.

Fortis Healthcare is one of those uncommon cases. Much of the discussion around it has dwelt on the litigation in India and the cross-border disputes that followed. The people who own the floating shares were rarely mentioned. The completion of IHH Healthcare’s open offer in November 2025 brought that chapter to a close, and the public shareholder has quietly come out ahead. For over seven years, the question of who would ultimately control Fortis hung over the company. After the open offer completion, IHH’s indirect holding in Fortis Healthcare rose to 31.17% and 62.73% in Fortis Malar Hospitals. Fortis’ minority shareholders now own the company alongside a committed anchor owner rather than a contested or absent promoter.

ALSO READ A logistical imperative

For the minority shareholder, what matters more is whether the controlling shareholder and promoter has the requisite track record of running large hospital chains. In this case, the multinational healthcare provider, IHH, met the requirement, as it is not a passive financial investor waiting for the right moment to sell. It is a strategic healthcare company and considers India one of its most important markets. IHH has invested substantial capital in Fortis and built it into a network of nearly 36 hospitals. Taken together with its Gleneagles hospitals and more than 400 Agilus Diagnostics laboratories, IHH today runs one of the most extensive private healthcare networks in the country. Fortis’ shareholders will benefit from IHH’s operational depth, ability to provide capital for Fortis’ expansion plans, and the governance discipline of a large, listed operator — the ingredients of value that compound over time rather than a quick flip.

The open offer, however, is not the last word. Its successful completion has, in effect, vindicated IHH since it cleared the regulatory process and the transaction was finally consummated. A related strand of the long-running dispute is a set of applications filed before the Delhi High Court, some of which may soon be decided. The uncertainty it generates does not stay with the parties to the litigation. In effect, it hangs over Fortis itself and weighs most directly on the minority shareholders, the very constituency that the resolution of control was meant to leave in the clear.

There is a larger opportunity at stake here too. As Fortis’ promoter, IHH is positioned to do far more than hold a controlling stake. It can channel substantial foreign direct investment and the institutional strength of one of Asia’s largest healthcare groups into the company, funding new hospitals, technology, and capacity at a time when the country needs all three.

That is a gain not only for Fortis’ shareholders but for India’s healthcare system and public market investors who ride alongside a well-resourced promoter. In the absence of certainty, however, this promise too is held back. Large capital commitments and expansion plans are difficult to pursue at full tilt. At the same time, the litigation overhang persists, and the minority shareholder is left waiting for value that a settled, confident promoter would otherwise have begun to unlock. IHH continues to pursue its own claim against Daiichi before a Japanese court arising from the delay of the offer, a matter now in its final stages. This episode also highlights how equity markets are meant to protect the people who own the smallest slices of a company.

ALSO READ Unlocking a new era of trade

The episode also highlights an important feature of India’s capital markets — the protection of minority shareholders when control changes. The mandatory open offer under the takeover code exists precisely so that a change of control cannot take place without the participation of public shareholders. Disclosure norms, related-party rules, and the steady tightening of governance standards all serve the same purpose. Markets hate uncertainty. If issues remain unresolved, growth and valuations remain constrained and less attractive for investors. Contrarily, the lifting of an overhang on a stock narrows the discount to the point where the value that was there all along becomes visible again. The quality of the controlling shareholder, its record, its capital, and its appetite to build rather than to extract are among the strongest determinants of what a minority stake is finally worth in a market like India, which is still dominated by promoter-led companies.

India’s deepening equity culture, with tens of millions of new investors arriving through mutual funds and direct holdings, means that this matters beyond a single company and rests on a simple promise. Buy a sliver of a sound business, hold it with patience, and the system will not let you be quietly diluted, squeezed, or forgotten while others decide your fate. Every instance in which that promise is kept makes the next saver a little more willing to trust the market with their money, and a deep and liquid market is built on nothing more complicated than that trust, repeated millions of times over. Fortis now has the backing of committed strategic healthcare company with a long-term focus on India’s healthcare sector. The minority shareholder, so often the afterthought in disputes of this scale, turns out to be among the clearest beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.