Senior citizens, parents can get over Rs 10,000 for maintenance! Bill on Modi Govt’s agenda – 5 Key points

Representative image

Monsoon Session 2021: The Union Government is likely to take up The Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the monsoon session of the Parliament which started today. A day before the start of the session, PM Modi said in an all-party meeting that meaningful discussions should take place in the House during the monsoon session.

The Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is on the agenda of the Union Government. It is also in the list of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session 2021 shared by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

This Bill for the maintenance of senior citizens and parents was first approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2019 but is yet to be cleared by the Parliament. It aims to prevent people from abandoning parents and senior citizens. The Bill provides for the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens to ensure their basic needs, safety and security. Coming in the wake of two devastating waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, this Bill will give more power to senior citizens and parents if cleared by the Parliament in the current session.

The Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 introduces several changes to The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Here are five key points:

The amendment bill widens the definition of children. Under the Act, the definition of children includes children and grandchildren, excluding minors. However, the Amendment Bill has added step-children, adoptive children, children-in-law, and the legal guardian of minor children to the definition.

The definition of parents in the amendment bill not just includes biological, adoptive, and step-parents but parent-in-laws and grandparents also.

The definition of maintenance has also been expanded in the amendment bill to include the provision of healthcare, safety, and security for parents to lead a life of dignity. The earlier definition of maintenance under the Act included the provision of food, clothing, residence, medical attendance, and treatment only.

One of the most important changes that the amendment bill seeks to introduce is the removal of the cap of Rs 10,000 as maintenance charge. If the bill becomes a law then more than Rs 10,000 can be awarded as a maintenance amount. While announcing such an award, the maintenance tribunals will have to consider the standard of living and earning of the parent or senior citizen as well the earnings of the children before deciding the maintenance amount.

The number of days in which children and relatives must pay the maintenance amount will also be reduced from 30 days to 15 days.

