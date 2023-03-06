FD calculator: SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2023 Go Up. Know What You Can Get with Rs 1 lakh

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) recently revised its interest rates on domestic terms deposits below Rs 2 crore. The revised rates are effective from 15th February 2023, as per information on the SBI website.

With the latest revision in SBI interest rates, the Fixed Deposit schemes offered by the public sector bank have become attractive for general and senior citizen depositors. Several SBI customers are interested in knowing how much interest income they can invest in an SBI FD scheme.

You can make the calculation easily with the help of an online FD calculator. The SBI website also provides a maturity calculator. That said, the following is a tentative estimate of interest income depositors can get through SBI fixed deposit plans of various tenors.

SBI 1-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 6.8% interest rate to its customers on 1-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7.3% interest on deposits of 1 year. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 6975 on a 1-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 7502 interest.

SBI 2-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 7% interest rate to its customers on 2-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7.5% interest on deposits of 2 years. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 14,888 on a 2-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 16,022 interest.

SBI 3-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 6.5% interest rate to its customers on 3-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7% interest on deposits of 3 years. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 21,341 on a 3-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 23,144 interest.

SBI 4-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 6.5% interest rate to its customers on 4-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7% interest on deposits of 4 years. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 29,422 on a 4-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 31,993 interest.

SBI 5-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 6.5% interest rate to its customers on 5-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7.5% interest on deposits of 5 years. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 38,042 on a 5-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 44,995 interest.

SBI 10-Year Fixed Deposit

SBI is offering 6.5% interest rate to its customers on 10-year term deposits. Senior citizens can get 7.5% interest on deposits of 10 years. The FD calculator shows that a general depositor can get an interest income of Rs 90,556 on a 10-year deposit of Rs 1 lakh while senior citizens can get Rs 1,10,235 interest.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit

Under the Amrit Kalash deposit scheme, SBI is offering 7.1% interest rate to its customers on term deposits of 444 days. Senior citizens can get 7.6% interest on deposits of 444 days under this scheme, which will be available only till March 31. The FD calculator shows that depositors can get an interest income of around Rs 9000 on a 444-day term deposit under this scheme.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. The effective interest rates offered by the bank are subject to change. Please verify the interest rate with the bank before investing)