Return to Work: Companies embrace 360-degree safe environment for employees

Organizations are recognizing the importance of transitioning employees back to the office and are actively promoting their return to work by emphasizing the creation of a 360-degree safe environment. These companies understand that employees’ safety and well-being are paramount and have made it their mission to provide a work environment that prioritizes these aspects.

Rather than simply urging employees to leave the safety and comfort of their homes, organizations are taking proactive measures to ensure a secure and nurturing work environment. They acknowledge that a comprehensive approach to safety encompasses not only physical health but also mental and emotional well-being. By doing so, they aim to create an environment where employees can thrive and perform at their best.

To prioritize employee safety, companies are employing various measures, one of which includes implementing advanced security protocols to ensure limited access to their offices. By oﬀering smart and advanced infrastructure, companies are ensuring to minimize potential risks. Additionally, they are emphasising on regular safety training and ensuring compliance with industry standards. Moreover, advanced communication platforms are employed to facilitate timely and eﬀective information dissemination. These platforms oﬀer features like grouping capabilities and two-way messaging, enabling swift communication during emergencies, ensuring that critical information reaches employees promptly.

With the return of employees to the office and the growing challenges posed by increasing traffic, companies are prioritizing the need for seamless travel experiences. To address this, organizations are embracing automation to enhance corporate commutes. Advanced platforms have been integrated to streamline and optimize all aspects of the transportation process, oﬀering a comprehensive solution.

Commenting on the same, Satvir Singh Kohli, CEO & Co-Founder, MTAP Technologies, says, “The prominent challenge faced by employees in the post-COVID era is the substantial resistance to travel to office due to the increased traffic congestion. It becomes imperative for companies to adopt the concept of shared mobility. This approach not only provides employees with peace of mind but also enhances their productivity, while simultaneously offering the potential to alleviate traffic congestion. Automation plays an important role here. By utilizing innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, transport teams can gain comprehensive visibility and effective control, enabling them to actively monitor and supervise transportation services.”

“This ensures the secure and punctual arrival of employees, even during periods of heavy traffic congestion. Embracing these vital elements allows organizations to unlock a competitive advantage and foster a culture that prioritizes efficiency, dependability, and employee-centric values,” he adds.

MTAP Technologies’ ﬂagship product, Safetrax, empowers organizations to overcome the challenges associated with modern commuting and prioritize the welfare of their workforce. Safetrax efficiently manages transport requests, routing, scheduling, deployment, tracking, analytics, reporting, and billing.

Recognizing the paramount importance of psychological safety, organizations are placing a strong emphasis on fostering a supportive work environment. A recent report released by Gi Group Holding India revealed that 94% of employees acknowledge the indispensability of psychological safety, aligning with the prioritization of 79% of employers to create a safe atmosphere. Concerns have been expressed by employees regarding the potential negative impact on mental health stemming from a psychologically unsafe workplace, with 74% voicing their worries. In response, corporate are actively implementing measures to address these concerns and promote psychological well-being among their workforce.

Vineet Taing, CEO, Vatika Business Centre, says, “At Vatika Business Centre, a leading business centre and co-working space provider also offering managed spaces, we understand the significance of prioritizing employee safety and their well-being. As corporate leaders embrace the transition back to the workplace, we join them in creating a secure and nurturing environment that encompasses physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Through advanced security protocols, smart infrastructure, and comprehensive safety training, we ensure limited access and minimize risks. With advanced communication platforms facilitating real-time information dissemination, we empower employees to thrive and excel. Together, let’s build a future where safety and success go hand in hand.”

As more and more companies embrace the concept of a comprehensive 360-degree safe environment, employees feel valued, protected, and motivated. This shift towards prioritizing employee well-being marks a positive change in corporate culture, setting a new standard for workplace environments across various industries.