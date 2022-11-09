Mid-cap funds have emerged as an important part of portfolios of investors seeking higher returns. Several Mid Cap funds have performed strongly over the past three years delivering returns of over 20%. As per experts, the mid-cap segment has the ability to perform better than large-cap companies. Therefore, investing in mid-cap funds could be helpful for better returns in the long run.

However, investors should not chase the past performance of a fund. Instead, they should look at fundamentals like long-term track records and also consult a financial advisor. That said, the following is a list of top-performing mid-cap equity mutual funds since their respective launches, as per the data available on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on 7th November 2022.

Union Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Midcap Fund has given a return of 52.12% since its launch in March 2020 while the regular plan has given a return of 50.18%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 Small Cap Equity/Growth schemes with highest returns since launch

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given a return of 28.96% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 23.86%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 16.93% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 50.18%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 22.64% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 21.14%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 21.13% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 12.05%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 20.37% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 14.02%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 19.86% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 18.37%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 Large Cap schemes outperforming Benchmark Index since inception

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 19.85% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 15.22%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 19.83% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 16.40%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.78% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 16.67%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Other schemes with over 19% Returns since launch

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 19.58% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 17.91%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Axis Midcap

The direct plan of Axis Midcap fund has given a return of 19.25% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 17.92%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.22% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 11.63%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given a return of 19.13% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 12.53%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

(The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 7th November 20222. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)