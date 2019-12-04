Modi govt scheme: Rs 72,000/year Pension with Rs 200/month contribution for married couple!

Know how married couple can get Rs 6000/month pension with government pension schemes.

Government Pension Schemes for workers, traders: Under two recently launched social security schemes by Narendra Modi government at the Centre, a married couple can ensure a yearly pension of Rs 72,000 by investing just Rs 100 each per month from the age of 30, according to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The schemes – Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) and National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self-Employed Persons (NPS-Traders) – were launched by the government this year.

Speaking at a ‘Pension Week’ event last week, Gangwar said that both the schemes are and simple and hassle-free. One needs just Aadhaar and Savings Bank account or Jandhan Account to enrol in the scheme. “It takes only 2-3 minutes to get oneself enrolled under the Schemes. The monthly contribution has been kept at the lowest level that ranges from Rs.55 to Rs.200 per month depending upon the entry ages of the subscriber,” the minister said.

Pension Calculation

Gangwar explained that if a person is 30 years old, his monthly contribution in the schemes would be around Rs.100 per month. Thus, he will have to contribute just Rs.1200 in a year and Rs.36,000 in his entire contribution period. However, after attaining 60 years, he will get Rs.36,000 per year as Pension. The minister said, “The life table clearly indicates that if a person reaches 60 years, he is likely to survive around 80 years of his age. In this way, he will get Rs.36,000 pension per year.”

Gangwar further said that after the death of the insured person, his spouse will get 50 per cent of the pension, i.e. Rs.1,500 per month.

In case both husband and wife are eligible, they can join the Scheme separately and after 60 years, they will get Rs.6,000 as Pension which will be sufficient to meet their daily needs, during their old ages. If one of them dies during the pension period, the spouse will get Rs.4500 per month as monthly pension (Rs.3000 as his own and Rs.1500 for spouse), said Gangwar.

What is PMSYM?

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme. An insured person can get a monthly minimum assured pension of Rs. 3,000on after attaining the age of 60 years. Unorganised workers in the age group of 18-40 years, whose monthly income is Rs.15,000 or less and not a member of EPFO/ESIC/NPS, can join the scheme. Under the scheme, 50 per cent monthly contribution is payable by the beneficiary and an equal matching contribution is paid by the Central Government.

What is NPS for Traders?

This is for Shopkeeper’s, Retail traders and Self Employed persons whose annual turnover does not exceed Rs 1.5 crore.