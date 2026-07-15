Turning 45 is a good time to revisit your National Pension System (NPS) investment strategy rather than simply continuing with the option you selected years ago.

At this stage, retirement is typically 10–15 years away, which means your portfolio still needs growth to combat inflation, while also becoming resilient to market volatility.

The decision between NPS Active Choice and Auto Choice should be driven by your ability to monitor investments and your comfort with market risk.

Before making a choice, here’s what you need to know about Active Choice and Auto Choice, and which option may be better suited for investors beginning their NPS journey later in life.

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What is NPS Auto Choice?

Auto Choice is NPS’s lifecycle-based investment option where the asset allocation is determined automatically based on the subscriber’s age. As you grow older, the allocation gradually shifts from equities towards corporate bonds and government securities, reducing portfolio risk as retirement approaches.

Subscribers can choose from different lifecycle funds based on their risk appetite:

LC75 (High Risk): Starts with 75% equity allocation up to age 35, with the equity exposure gradually reducing thereafter.

LC50 (Moderate Risk): Starts with 50% equity allocation up to age 35, balancing growth and stability. (Default Auto Choice option.)

LC25 (Low Risk): Starts with a 25% equity allocation up to age 35, with a greater focus on debt investments for lower volatility.

Balanced Life Cycle (BLC): A newer lifecycle option that maintains 50% equity exposure until age 45, after which the equity allocation gradually reduces, offering a more growth-oriented approach for a longer period. According to PFRDA, the new life cycle fund is for private sector subscribers (Corporate and all citizens).

What is Active Choice?

Active Choice under allows subscribers to decide how their NPS contributions are allocated across various asset classes:

Equity (E)

Corporate Bonds (C)

Government Securities (G)

Alternative Investments (A), subject to regulatory limits.

Maximum allowed Investment Allocation for each Asset class for Tier I is listed below:

Asset Class Cap on Investment Equity (E) 75% Corporate Bonds (C) 100% Government Securities (G) 100% Alternate Investment Fund (A) 5%

Maximum allowed Investment Allocation for each Asset class for Tier 2 is listed below:

Asset Class Cap on Investment Equity (E) 100% Corporate Bonds (C) 100% Government Securities (G) 100%

According to PFRDA, Asset Class A is not available for selection under Tier II.

Subscribers can also change their allocation and pension fund manager periodically, making it suitable for investors who are comfortable managing their retirement portfolio according to market conditions and their own risk appetite.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) allows NPS subscribers opting for the Active Choice investment option to select multiple Pension Fund Managers (PFMs). This facility is available to subscribers in the All Citizen Model and the Corporate Sector for Tier-I accounts, and to subscribers across all sectors for Tier-II accounts.

Under this option, subscribers can appoint up to three PFMs across different asset classes. However, if a subscriber chooses to invest in the Alternate Investment Fund (A-scheme), the PFM managing the A-scheme must be one of the PFMs already selected for the other asset classes.

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How should investors pick between Active Choice and Auto Choice?

The choice depends less on age and more on investor behaviour. However, investors should keep in mind that under the guidelines set by the PFRDA, they can switch between Active Choice and Auto Choice up to 4 times in a single financial year. This limit applies to both your Tier I and Tier II NPS accounts.

Choose Active Choice if you understand investing, are comfortable with market fluctuations, and are willing to review your portfolio at least once every year.

Choose Auto Choice if you prefer a disciplined, automated strategy without having to monitor markets regularly.

Example:

According to Vishwajeet Goel, Head – Pensionbazaar at PolicyBazaar, consider two investors who are both 46 years old.

Investor A follows markets, has investments in mutual funds, and is comfortable with temporary market corrections. They may opt for Active Choice and maintain around 50-60% equity allocation, depending on their retirement goals.

Investor B does not actively track investments and wants the portfolio to automatically become more conservative over time. They may opt for Auto Choice (LC50 or LC75), allowing the allocation to adjust without manual intervention.

The better option is not necessarily the one with higher equity exposure, but the one an investor can stay committed to over the long term.

Why does age 45 matter?

Age 45 represents an important transition in retirement planning.

According to Goel, by this stage:

Retirement is no longer several decades away.

Protecting accumulated wealth becomes as important as generating growth.

Large market corrections can have a greater impact because there is less time available for recovery.

NPS lifecycle funds also begin meaningfully reducing equity allocation after this age, reflecting the need for a more balanced risk profile.

Rather than making drastic portfolio changes at 45, investors should use this milestone to reassess whether their investment strategy remains aligned with their retirement timeline and risk tolerance.

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What equity allocation is suitable after 45?

Goel says there is no universal allocation, but broad guidance would be:

Aggressive investors: Around 50-60% equity

Moderate investors: Around 35-50% equity

Conservative investors: Around 20-35% equity

The allocation should ultimately depend on the expected retirement age, other retirement assets such as EPF, PPF, and mutual funds, income stability, and ability to withstand market volatility.

The objective should be to maintain sufficient equity exposure to beat inflation while avoiding excessive concentration in volatile assets close to retirement.

Key changes in Auto and Active Choice rules

Recent regulatory changes have expanded flexibility for NPS subscribers.

Key developments include:

Balanced Life Cycle (BLC) has been introduced as an additional Auto Choice option, offering a different lifecycle glide path alongside LC75, LC50, and LC25.

Auto Choice continues to rebalance automatically, gradually reducing equity allocation and increasing debt exposure as subscribers age, helping align portfolio risk with retirement proximity.

For most investors above 45, the focus should not be on maximising returns alone, but on selecting an allocation strategy they can consistently follow through retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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