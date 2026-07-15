Credit cards are always a safer option for international travel than carrying bulk cash, since they offer security and valuable reward points on your international spending.

However, most travellers assume that an international credit card will work seamlessly anywhere in the world. But that’s not always the case. Transactions can fail for several reasons.

A declined credit card abroad can be more than just an inconvenience—it can disrupt your travel plans, leave you scrambling for cash, and even result in additional charges if you miss important bookings.

The good news is that most of the problems are preventable with a little planning before your trip.

Here’s a look at the most common reasons your credit card may be declined outside India and the practical precautions that can help ensure smooth, hassle-free payments throughout your journey.

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Reasons

Disabled International Usage: As per the RBI’s circular dated January 15, 2020, issued to strengthen the security of card transactions, banks are required to disable international, online, and contactless transaction capabilities by default on all newly issued, reissued, and upgraded credit cards at the time of delivery. The same restriction also applies to existing credit cards that have never been used for online, contactless, or international transactions.

Customers can, however, enable these features instantly through their bank’s digital channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, or WhatsApp banking (where available). They can also set or modify transaction limits for international, online, and contactless payments, allowing them to activate international usage on their credit cards whenever required.

Bank Security Checks: Credit card declines abroad often stem from security features rather than a lack of funds. To comply with security rules, banks disable international usage by default on new cards, meaning you must manually enable it to use Point-of-Sale (PoS) and ATM transactions.

Sudden, unusual payments or multiple rapid charges in a new country can also trigger automated bank fraud-detection blocks.

Insufficient credit limit on the card: Additionally, if your limit is almost full, foreign markup fees (1% to 3%) or pending hotel holds can push you over the limit.

“For instance, a Rs 990 purchase with a 2% markup fee (total Rs 1,010) will be declined if you only have Rs 1,000 left. If a payment is refused, avoid swiping repeatedly to prevent triggering further security locks. Instead, quickly check your banking app to adjust card settings or contact your issuer,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

LRS limit surpassed: The RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) cap of $250,000 per fiscal year applies to international credit card spending. Therefore, overseas credit card transactions that decline usually happen when the cardholder has crossed the LRS limit.

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How to prevent a credit card from being blocked?

To avoid a credit card being declined or blocked during international travel, cardholders must make sure they have enabled international transactions through their bank’s mobile app or internet banking before the trip.

Credit cardholders planning international travel should always notify their issuer of their itinerary to prevent sudden automated blocks, and monitor every transaction SMS and email alert in real-time by keeping international roaming active. Customizing your daily transaction limits on your banking app specifically for international contactless or online payments will minimize exposure to skimming.

They should also inform their respective bank about their travel dates and destination, as this can help prevent legitimate overseas transactions from being flagged as suspicious.

Whenever possible, choose to pay in the local currency instead of your home currency to avoid dynamic currency conversion (DCC) charges. Cardholders should also carry a backup credit card—preferably from a different bank or card network such as Visa, Mastercard, or American Express—to ensure they have an alternative payment option if one card is blocked or declined.

Most importantly, always choose to pay in the local currency rather than Indian Rupees. Selecting Rupees triggers Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), which adds high markup fees.

“For instance, on a local purchase equivalent to Rs 10,000, choosing local currency with a typical 2% forex markup costs you Rs 10,200, whereas paying in INR under DCC can carry a 3.5% fee, pushing the cost to Rs 10,350. Also, carry cards on different payment networks to ensure seamless backup,” stated Adhil Shetty.

This ensures that if one payment network encounters a localized server outage or is temporarily unaccepted by a specific overseas merchant terminal, your ability to make seamless transactions remains completely uninterrupted.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general awareness and educational purposes only. Credit card features, international transaction settings, forex markup fees, and security policies vary across banks and card issuers. Please check with your bank or card issuer for the terms applicable to your card before travelling.

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