Full list of CGHS Revised Rates 2023: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has revised the CGHS package rates for all beneficiaries. Along with enhanced rates, the Union Government has also simplified the referral process under CGHS for the benefit of its employees.

“After due examination of demands from stakeholders and taking into consideration the increase in costs of various components of health care, the Union Health Ministry has proposed to initially revise the CGHS package rates of consultation fees, ICU charges and room rent,” MoHFW said in a statement.

Revised CGHS Rates

Consultation Fee

For OPD Consultation, the rate has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 350

For IPD consultation, the rate has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 350.

ICU charges

The rate has been increased to Rs 5,400 (Rs 862 + Rs 4,500 for Private ward = 5,362- rounded to Rs 5,400) including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

The ICU charges include Rs 750 for non-NABH hospitals and Rs 862 for NABH hospitals includes – monitoring, RMO charges, nursing care and in addition Room rent is as per ward entitlement of beneficiary –general ward / semi-private ward / private ward is permitted. The earlier rate was Rs 862 fro NABH + Room rent as per ward entitlement.

Room Rent

The General Ward room rent has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.

The Semi-Private ward room rent has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000.

The Private Ward room rent has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 4500.

The ministry further said that the referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

“Earlier the CGHS beneficiary had to visit the CGHS Wellness Center himself and take referral to the hospital. But now, if the CGHS beneficiary is unable to go, he can send someone on his behalf with his documents to the wellness centerm,” the statement said.

“The medical officer can refer the beneficiary to go to the hospital after checking the documents. Apart from this, CGHS beneficiary can also take referral through video call,” it added.