Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is incomplete unless you do e-verification. An ITR that is filed but not verified is treated as invalid, meaning the Income Tax Department may consider it as if no return was filed at all.

Hence, to complete the return filing successfully, taxpayers must verify their return within the prescribed timeline.

Your Income Tax Return (ITR) must be e-verified within 30 days after filing. According to the Income Tax Department, if you miss this 30-day window, your ITR will be deemed invalid, which may result in penalties, late filing charges, and processing delays.

For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, taxpayers can choose from several electronic and physical verification methods to authenticate their returns after submission.

Why is e-verification important?

Once an ITR is submitted online, the Income Tax Department requires confirmation that the return has indeed been filed by the taxpayer. This verification step serves as a digital signature and is mandatory for the return to be considered valid.

Failure to verify the return within the specified period can result in:

The income tax return is being treated as invalid

Loss of certain tax benefits and deductions

Delays in ITR refund processing

Potential notices from the tax department

A physical copy of your ITR-V is not required to be sent to CPC, Bangalore.

Your ITR gets verified instantly, avoiding delays that may occur when sending the ITR-V form physically.

Prerequisites for availing this service

The taxpayer must be a registered user on the e-Filing portal with a valid user ID and password

Must have their acknowledgement Number (to e-Verify ITR without logging into the e-Filing portal)

The taxpayer must have filed a return, or an ERI has filed the return on your behalf (to e-Verify ITR)

E-verification options available for AY 2026-27

The Income Tax Department offers multiple methods to electronically verify returns. Aadhaar OTP, EVC (using a pre-validated bank or demat account), Net Banking, and Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) are just a few of the ways you can e-verify your ITR.

Before you begin

You can verify your return either:

Immediately after filing the ITR

Later, through the “e-Verify Return” option on the Income Tax portal

By entering your PAN, Assessment Year, and Acknowledgement Number if you are not logged in to the portal

Verify ITR Using Aadhaar OTP

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Step 2: Go to:

e-File → Income Tax Returns → e-Verify Return

Step 3: Select the pending return and click e-Verify.

Step 4: Choose Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Tick the consent declaration and click Continue.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 7: Click Verify.

Result: A success message along with a Transaction ID will appear on the screen.

Verify ITR Using Existing Aadhaar OTP

This option can be used if you have already generated an Aadhaar OTP and it is still valid.

Steps

Step 1: Access the e-Verify Return page.

Step 2: Select Existing Aadhaar OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP already received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 4: Click Verify.

Result: Your ITR is successfully e-verified.

Verify ITR Using Bank Account EVC

Prerequisites

Bank account pre-validated on the Income Tax portal

PAN linked with the bank account

EVC-enabled bank account

Steps

Step 1: Go to the e-Verify Return page.

Step 2: Select Generate EVC through Bank Account.

Step 3: Choose the pre-validated bank account.

Step 4: Click Continue.

Step 5: An Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be sent to your registered mobile number and email.

Step 6: Enter the EVC.

Step 7: Click Verify.

Result: The return gets successfully verified.

Verify ITR Using Demat Account EVC

Prerequisites

Demat account pre-validated on the e-Filing portal

Mobile number and email linked to the demat account

EVC-enabled demat account

Steps

Step 1: Open the e-Verify Return page.

Step 2: Select Generate EVC through Demat Account.

Step 3: Choose the validated demat account.

Step 4: Generate EVC.

Step 5: Enter the EVC received on your registered mobile number/email.

Step 6: Click Verify.

Result: Your ITR is e-verified successfully.

Verify ITR Through Net Banking

Prerequisites

An active net banking account with an authorised bank

PAN linked with the bank account

Steps

Step 1: Log in to your bank’s net banking portal.

Step 2: Select the Income Tax e-Filing option available in the tax services section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Income Tax portal without requiring a separate login.

Step 4: Click e-Verify Return.

Step 5: Select the pending return.

Step 6: Confirm verification.

Result: The return gets verified instantly and a confirmation message is displayed.

Verify ITR Using Bank ATM EVC

Prerequisites

ATM/debit card of a bank that supports EVC generation

Mobile number registered with the bank

Steps

Step 1: Visit the ATM of the participating bank.

Step 2: Insert your debit card and enter the PIN.

Step 3: Select the option for Generate EVC for Income Tax Filing.

Step 4: Receive EVC through SMS.

Step 5: Log in to the Income Tax portal.

Step 6: Open the e-Verify Return page.

Step 7: Choose Existing EVC.

Step 8: Enter the EVC and submit.

Verify ITR Using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Prerequisites

Valid Digital Signature Certificate

DSC registered on the Income Tax portal

Steps

Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal.

Step 2: Open the e-Verify Return page.

Step 3: Select Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Step 4: Choose the registered DSC.

Step 5: Complete authentication using the DSC utility.

Step 6: Submit the verification request.

Physical Verification by Sending ITR-V

If electronic verification is not possible, taxpayers can verify their return physically.

Steps

Step 1: Download the ITR-V acknowledgement after filing the return.

Step 2: Print the form.

Step 3: Sign it in blue ink.

Step 4: Send it by ordinary post or speed post to:

Centralized Processing Centre (CPC)

Income Tax Department

Post Box No. 1

Electronic City Post Office

Bengaluru – 560500, Karnataka, India

Step 5: Wait for CPC to receive and validate the ITR-V.

Result: The return will be treated as verified only after CPC processes the signed form.

How to Check Whether Your ITR Has Been Verified?

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax portal.

Step 2: Navigate to:

e-File → Income Tax Returns → View Filed Returns

Step 3: Check the status against the relevant assessment year.

Common status messages include:

Successfully e-Verified

Successfully Verified

Pending for e-Verification

ITR-V Received and Under Processing

Key takeaway

Many taxpayers focus on filing their income tax return before the deadline, but overlook the equally important verification step. For AY 2026-27, the Income Tax Department continues to provide multiple verification methods, including Aadhaar OTP, net banking, bank account EVC, demat account EVC, ATM-based EVC and Digital Signature Certificates. Completing e-verification promptly not only validates the return but also helps ensure faster processing and refund issuance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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