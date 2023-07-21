What’s dragging Nifty, Sensex down 1% today: Infosys, IT stocks fall; what next for benchmark indices

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tanked over 1% today dragged by Infosys and other IT stocks and weak global market sentiment. The Nifty 50 sank 1.08% or 216 points to 19,979.15 and BSE Sensex plunged 1.2% or 816 points to 66,755.66. Nifty IT tumbled 4.6% or 1,444 points to 29,701.20. Infosys was the biggest loser on both Nifty 50 and 30-share Sensex, falling 10% after disappointing Q1 results and reduced guidance. The 2% fall in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index overnight after Netflix and Tesla results missed market estimates also dragged the domestic IT index down. The top losers on Nifty 50 were Infosys, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HCL Tech and Wipro while the gainers were Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, SBIN, Adani Enterprises and Divis Laboratories.

Nifty fall below 19800 could trigger significant correction

“Nifty experienced a 1% decline from a record high. A critical support level for the Nifty is at 19800, where substantial put writing was observed. Going forward, If the index falls decisively below 19800, it could trigger a significant market correction,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Nifty support at 19600-19500; resistance at 19800-19900

“The pattern analysis on Nifty 50’s daily timeframe and based on the derivative data, the zone of 19600-19500 holds a stronger support zone and we reckon the drawdown to be limited to this zone whereas on the upside the zone of 19800-19900 is anticipated to act as immediate resistance zone,” said Riches Vanara, Technical And Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.