HDFC Bank’s stock has often demonstrated resilience and is a major part of market indices, featuring prominently in the portfolios of most large-cap funds.

However, the past month has been challenging for the stock. From its price of Rs 905 on 13 February, it has dropped to Rs 813, a nearly 10% decrease.

To understand the potential trajectory of the stock, let’s examine some key factors.

Positive Factors that Could Work for the HDFC Bank Stock

Here are some key positive factors that could work in favour of HDFC Bank stock:

Strong Financial Performance

The bank has a track record of consistent profit growth, stable net interest margins (NIMs), and controlled asset quality — all of which support long-term earnings stability. Robust net profits and double-digit revenue growth tend to attract investor confidence.

Large and Growing Loan & Deposit Franchise

HDFC Bank’s loan book and deposit base have been expanding steadily, giving it scale advantages for interest income (the primary income source for banks). Strong deposit growth also supports margin stability and liquidity.

Market Leadership & Competitive Position

It’s one of India’s largest banks by assets and marketcap, with significant retail, SME, and corporate presence. A strong franchise helps it retain pricing power and capture a large share of incremental banking business.

Synergies from HDFC Ltd Merger

The merger with HDFC Ltd (housing finance) expanded the bank’s scale and customer base, opening cross-selling opportunities (e.g., home loans + banking products). While merger integration has short-term costs, it lays the foundation for longer-term growth and profitability.

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Strong Asset Quality & Risk Management

The bank consistently maintains low non-performing assets (NPAs) relative to many peers, indicating effective credit risk controls — a major positive for investor confidence.

Digital & Operational Innovation

Investments in digital platforms, analytics, AI adoption, and fintech partnerships improve customer experience, reduce costs over time, and help the bank retain competitive advantage in a digitalizing financial ecosystem.

Diversified Revenue Streams

Beyond interest income, HDFC Bank earns from fee income, transaction banking, treasury operations, and trade services — helping diversify its earnings profile.

Key Factors that You Should Watch

Most of the risk factors highlighted below are industry specific and does apply only to HDFC Bank. If it impacts HDFC Bank, it should also apply to other banks.

Here are some key risk factors to watch that could potentially weigh on the stock’s performance or investor sentiment:

Net Interest Margin (NIM) Pressure

HDFC Bank’s profitability depends heavily on the spread between what it earns on loans and what it pays for deposits. Competitive pressure for deposits and changes in interest rates can compress NIMs. A rise in cost of funds without commensurate lending rate increases can squeeze profits.

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Asset Quality & Credit Risk

While the bank has historically maintained strong asset quality, economic downturns or sector-specific stress can lead to higher non-performing assets (NPAs), especially in unsecured or stressed corporate segments.

Merger Integration Challenges

The integration with HDFC Ltd.—one of the largest financial mergers in India—remains complex.

Challenges in systems, processes, cultural integration, or delayed synergy realisation could dampen performance or investor confidence.

Regulatory & Compliance Risks

As a systemically important bank, HDFC Bank faces tight oversight from the RBI and other regulator. Changes in capital norms, provisioning requirements, liquidity rules, or data/privacy regulations could increase costs or restrict business flexibility.

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Technology & Cybersecurity Threats

System outages, data breaches, or cyberattacks pose significant operational and reputational risks. Continuous investment to stay technologically resilient is necessary.

Competition

The Indian financial services landscape is intensely competitive. Other private banks, large PSU banks regaining strength, and agile fintech/new-age lenders can erode pricing power, deposits, or loan growth if HDFC Bank doesn’t innovate effectively.

Economic & Geopolitical Headwinds

Macro conditions influence credit demand and risk appetites. A significant slowdown in India or globally can hurt loan growth and repayment ability. External shocks like high oil prices or prolonged geopolitical tensions can raise costs and investor uncertainty.

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Market Sentiment & Technical Headwinds

Even strong fundamentals don’t always translate to stock performance, particularly if broader market sentiment turns negative (e.g., foreign institutional selling).

Comparison of Fundamentals: HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Axis Bank

HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Axis Bank Price to earnings ratio (trailing) 16.2 15.9 14.3 ROE 13.7 16.4 15.1 Price to book 2.3 2.6 1.9 Dividend Yield 2.7 0.9 0.1

Source: Equitymaster

It’s evident that no single bank excels across all parameters.

Some stand out for their dividend yield, while others perform better in terms of price-to-book ratio. Additional factors may also influence decisions.

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For instance, if Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are currently selling and they heavily hold a particular bank’s stock, their sell-off could impact its performance. Therefore, it’s important to also consider such factors.

Should You Consider the Stock of HDFC Bank?

HDFC Bank is one of the major blue-chip stocks in the Indian market. It’s heavily owned by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). By the end of Q3 FY26, FIIs held 47.66% of the bank’s equity, which dropped from 48.37% in the previous quarter.

The stock has corrected from its recent highs and has underperformed recently amid broader banking-sector weakness and global risk-off sentiment.

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However, the heavy FII ownership is also a key factor to watch. Historically, private banks—especially HDFC Bank—are the largest destination for foreign capital in Indian equities, meaning flows from global investors significantly influence the stock’s direction.

If foreign investors return to Indian markets after the recent selling phase, HDFC Bank may attract attention because it’s a large index heavyweight and a preferred institutional holding.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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