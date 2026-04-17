Building a strong and successful stock portfolio involves several key steps. It starts with defining clear investment goals, choosing a strategy that suits your personal preferences, and staying actively engaged with both the market and your investments.
Drawing insights from experienced investors and adopting their proven strategies can also be immensely beneficial.
A prominent figure worth noting is Madhusudan Kela, a widely respected investor whose market choices often command considerable attention.
Who is Madhusudan Kela?
Known for his ability to identify quality companies with strong growth prospects, Madhusudan Kela is one of the most well-known and seasoned investors in the Indian stock market, with extensive experience of over 27 years.
He prefers a value investing style and has a long-term investment horizon.
India continues to face a significant skill gap, especially in areas like IT, animation, VFX, AI, and aviation services. With rising youth population and employability concerns, demand for job-oriented courses remains strong.
Aptech is well-positioned in this niche because it focuses on vocational, job-ready training, unlike traditional universities. Government initiatives like Skill India and increasing private sector demand for trained manpower could provide long-term tailwinds.
Additionally, Aptech’s presence in emerging sectors like media & entertainment and aviation gives it exposure to industries expected to grow structurally over the next decade.
Aptech has operated for decades and built brands like Arena Animation and MAAC, which still have recall in skill-based education.
However, traditional training faces disruption from online platforms. Growth will depend on scaling enterprise contracts and adapting to digital learning.
In the past five days, Aptech stock has gained from Rs 79.69 to Rs 88.69.
The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 182.4 on 12 May 2025 and its 52-week low of Rs 69.5 on 30 March 2026.
Aptech Share Price 1 – Month
Date source: NSE
About Aptech
Aptech is an Indian vocational training company focused on skill development and career-oriented education. It offers courses in IT, animation, aviation, banking, and more through brands like Arena Animation and MAAC.
The company operates largely via a franchise model and also provides corporate training and testing services. With a global presence, Aptech benefits from rising demand for employability skills, though execution and regulatory risks remain important considerations for investors.
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