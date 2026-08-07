What is the share price of Aptech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech is ₹96.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Aptech? The Aptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aptech? The market cap of Aptech is ₹558.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aptech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptech are ₹97.90 and ₹95.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptech is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Aptech is ₹69.50 as on .

How has the Aptech performed historically in terms of returns? The Aptech has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -11.51% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -33.48% across 3 years, and -12.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aptech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptech are 22.85 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global