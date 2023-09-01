Name
Aptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC123841 and registration number is 123841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aptech Ltd. is ₹1,797.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 24.83 and PB ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech Ltd. is ₹310.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptech Ltd. is ₹422.65 and 52-week low of Aptech Ltd. is ₹157.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.