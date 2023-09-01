What is the Market Cap of Aptech Ltd.? The market cap of Aptech Ltd. is ₹1,797.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aptech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 24.83 and PB ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 7.03 as on .

What is the share price of Aptech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech Ltd. is ₹310.10 as on .