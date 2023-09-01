Follow Us

APTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹310.10 Closed
0.551.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aptech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹308.10₹316.50
₹310.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.79₹422.65
₹310.10
Open Price
₹309.90
Prev. Close
₹308.40
Volume
3,81,018

Aptech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1314.87
  • R2319.88
  • R3323.27
  • Pivot
    311.48
  • S1306.47
  • S2303.08
  • S3298.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5295.58310.94
  • 10296.18312.48
  • 20271.74317.32
  • 50255.35327.28
  • 100242.59321.09
  • 200289.95295.83

Aptech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.04-9.01-22.9629.4063.81255.1392.34
3.84-4.46-79.56-75.24-76.60-30.57-13.57
11.2213.1512.0434.51-10.59176.3689.21
-3.433.8465.0381.55130.82160.49239.03

Aptech Ltd. Share Holdings

Aptech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Pursuant to Regulation 39 and other application regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations ), we would like to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of Company M/s. Kfin technologies Limited has received request forissue of duplicate Share Certificates from Shareholder.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:46 PM
  • Updates
    With regards to aforesaid reference, the Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr.Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.Dr. Pant s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors andemployees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family.Kindly take note of the aforesaid information.
    15-Aug, 2023 | 10:31 PM

About Aptech Ltd.

Aptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC123841 and registration number is 123841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Pant
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Anuj Kacker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Madhu Jayakumar
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh S Damani
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Ronnie Adi Talati
    Director

FAQs on Aptech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aptech Ltd.?

The market cap of Aptech Ltd. is ₹1,797.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aptech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 24.83 and PB ratio of Aptech Ltd. is 7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aptech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech Ltd. is ₹310.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptech Ltd. is ₹422.65 and 52-week low of Aptech Ltd. is ₹157.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

