Here's the live share price of Aptech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.3
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.4
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.2
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.7
|80.19
|64.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aptech has declined 24.86% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), NIIT (-17.13%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptech has underperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and NIIT (-21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.47
|95.49
|10
|92.16
|94.63
|20
|95.39
|95.86
|50
|102.67
|98.56
|100
|96.52
|98.67
|200
|96.62
|103.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aptech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Aptech - Appointment Of The Cost Auditor Of The Company For The FY 2026-27
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Aptech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI ((Listing Obligations And
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 PM IST IST
|Aptech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Aptech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Aptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Aptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC123841 and registration number is 123841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech is ₹96.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aptech is ₹558.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptech are ₹97.90 and ₹95.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptech is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Aptech is ₹69.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aptech has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -11.51% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -33.48% across 3 years, and -12.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptech are 22.85 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global