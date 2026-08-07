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Aptech Share Price

NSE
BSE

APTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Education
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aptech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.26 Closed
-0.84₹ -0.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aptech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.55₹97.90
₹96.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.50₹144.00
₹96.26
Open Price
₹97.08
Prev. Close
₹97.08
Volume
9,145

Source: Dion Global

Aptech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
MPS		8.6346.797874.2727.1925.5134.14
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.3
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8-36.21-15.27-1.28
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.4-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.2-25.33-39.13-15.780.1964.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aptech has declined 24.86% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), NIIT (-17.13%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptech has underperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and NIIT (-21.30%).

Aptech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aptech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.4795.49
1092.1694.63
2095.3995.86
50102.6798.56
10096.5298.67
20096.62103.91

Source: Dion Global

Aptech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aptech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aptech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAptech - Appointment Of The Cost Auditor Of The Company For The FY 2026-27
Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTAptech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI ((Listing Obligations And
Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 PM IST ISTAptech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jul 13, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTAptech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Aptech

Aptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC123841 and registration number is 123841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Neeraj Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandip Weling
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronnie Talati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Chamaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Aptech Share Price

What is the share price of Aptech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptech is ₹96.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aptech?

The Aptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aptech?

The market cap of Aptech is ₹558.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aptech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptech are ₹97.90 and ₹95.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptech is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Aptech is ₹69.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aptech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aptech has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -11.51% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -33.48% across 3 years, and -12.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aptech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptech are 22.85 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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