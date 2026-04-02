Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 2 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹233, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹232,580, reflecting a loss of 4.45% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,326. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 233 243 10.84 4.45% 10 gm 2,326 2,434 108.40 4.45% 1 Kg 232,580 243,420 10,840.00 4.45% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are extending declines as the US dollar strengthened following US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the conflict in the Middle East. Trump has threatened to carry out military strikes in Iran, which led to a spike in oil prices, further fuelling inflationary concerns.

This played out in the prices of the white metal, which fell as a firm dollar makes assets like silver more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby denting demand.

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Central banks globally shifting towards a more hawkish stance, along with abandoned expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve for this year, also weighed on silver prices. High interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets like silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near future amid a firm dollar and prevailing uncertainties in the Middle East. Experts have noted that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will be critical in determining oil prices, which will further weigh on precious metals.

Markets will continue to monitor the US-Israel conflict with Iran for further cues on silver prices. “MCX Silver May futures may drop to Rs 234,000/kg in tandem with global trends,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 232 ( 11.44 ) 2,323 ( 114.40 ) 232,280 ( 11,440.00 ) Bangalore 233 ( 10.83 ) 2,328 ( 108.30 ) 232,760 ( 10,830.00 ) Chennai 233 ( 10.87 ) 2,333 ( 108.70 ) 233,260 ( 10,870.00 ) Delhi 232 ( 10.80 ) 2,322 ( 108.00 ) 232,180 ( 10,800.00 ) Hyderabad 233 ( 10.85 ) 2,330 ( 108.50 ) 232,950 ( 10,850.00 ) Kolkata 232 ( 10.82 ) 2,323 ( 108.20 ) 232,270 ( 10,820.00 ) Mumbai 233 ( 10.84 ) 2,326 ( 108.40 ) 232,580 ( 10,840.00 ) Pune 233 ( 11.65 ) 2,326 ( 116.50 ) 232,580 ( 11,650.00 ) Surat 233 ( 10.85 ) 2,329 ( 108.50 ) 232,890 ( 10,850.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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