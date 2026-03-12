Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 12 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹267, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹267,070, reflecting a loss of 0.75% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,671. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 267 269 2.01 0.75% 10 gm 2,671 2,691 20.10 0.75% 1 Kg 267,070 269,080 2,010.00 0.75% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are extending declines in today’s trade as the dollar gained and revived inflationary concerns caused by a spike in crude oil prices. A strong dollar makes assets like silver more expensive for overseas investors leading to weaker demand.

The white metal also came under negative pressure after the release of strategic reserves by the IEA failed to calm the energy markets, as Iran threatened that crude could soar to the $200 per barrel mark.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 11th March 2026: Silver is down by 2.19%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

With these geopolitical developments, markets now price in low expectations of monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve, which weighed on the appeal of non-interest-yielding silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts say that silver prices are expected to remain range-bound in the near term due to the surge in crude oil prices and low expectations of additional rate cuts by the Fed. Panic in the energy markets caused by the Middle Eastern conflict is likely to weigh on silver prices.

“Key support is placed in the ₹2,58,000–₹2,60,000 zone, and as long as prices hold above this region, the broader bullish structure remains intact,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. He added that “a sustained move above ₹2,70,000 could push prices toward ₹2,75,000–₹2,80,000, while a decisive breakdown below support may accelerate downside pressure.”

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 11th March 2026: Gold is down by 0.66%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 267 ( 1.99 ) 2,674 ( 19.90 ) 267,430 ( 1,990.00 ) Bangalore 267 ( 2.01 ) 2,673 ( 20.10 ) 267,280 ( 2,010.00 ) Chennai 268 ( 2.02 ) 2,679 ( 20.20 ) 267,850 ( 2,020.00 ) Delhi 267 ( 2.01 ) 2,666 ( 20.10 ) 266,610 ( 2,010.00 ) Hyderabad 268 ( 2.01 ) 2,675 ( 20.10 ) 267,500 ( 2,010.00 ) Kolkata 267 ( 2.01 ) 2,667 ( 20.10 ) 266,720 ( 2,010.00 ) Mumbai 267 ( 2.01 ) 2,671 ( 20.10 ) 267,070 ( 2,010.00 ) Pune 267 ( 2.01 ) 2,671 ( 20.10 ) 267,070 ( 2,010.00 ) Surat 271 ( 1.51 ) 2,710 ( 15.10 ) 270,950 ( 1,510.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: