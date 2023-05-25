Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in red on monthly F&) expiry amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42 points or 0.23% lower at 18,242 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.54%, China’s Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.17%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.31% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.33%. The US market ended the overnight session lower – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.77%, S&P 500 plunged 0.73% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.61%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 62.60 points or 0.34% to 18,285.40 and BSE Sensex tumbled 208.01 points or 0.34% to 61,773.78.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates