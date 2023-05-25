scorecardresearch
Nykaa share price jumps over 1% despite 71% fall in Q4 net profit; Should you, buy, sell, hold Nykaa stock?

Nykaa shares have gained 6.6% in the last one month and plunged over 45% in the last one year. Kotak Institutional Equities has a buy rating on the stock while HDFC Securities has reduced the target price to Rs 120 per share.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Nykaa share price today
Nykaa’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 1301.72 crore, up 33.7% as against Rs 973.32 crore in the same period last year.

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price fell 1% and then jumped as high as 1.56% from yesterday’s close to Rs 127 today despite the company’s net profit tanking 71.8% on-year to Rs 2.41 crore in Q4FY23. Nykaa stock has gained 6.6% in the last one month while it has tanked over 45% in the last one year. The cosmetic company’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 1301.72 crore, up 33.7% as against Rs 973.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Nykaa stock rating: Should you buy, sell or hold Nykaa stock? Check target prices

Kotak: Buy – Fair Value: Rs 210 (65.3% upside)

“The BPC business is on a strong footing, with healthy margin improvement as well as steady traffic growth. The fashion business may need more time to achieve EBITDA break-even, as envisaged earlier. We tweak FY2024-25 EPS by 2-4% and retain BUY with a revised FV of Rs 210 (Rs215 earlier),” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

HDFC Securities: Reduce – Target Price: Rs 120 (5.5% downside)

“Our thesis remained on track in FY23 as (1) BPC AUTC continues to moderate, and (2) ad income as % of revenue dropped ~100bps YoY (HSIE). We’ve marginally cut our FY24/25 EBITDA estimates by 1-2% and maintained our REDUCE rating with a target price of Rs 120/sh (implying 70x Jun-25 EV/EBITDA),” said analysts at HDFC Securities.

Nuvama: Buy – Target Price: Rs 186 (46.4% upside)

“The realignment of expenses despite lower growth drives a moderate increase in EBITDA estimates with a 3%/7% increase in FY24/FY25 EBITDA. However, higher working capital assumptions drive down our DCF-derived target price to Rs 186. Nykaa is trading at 4.3x FY25E EV/sales (offline retail segment peers: 4.6x),” said analysts at Nuvama.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 09:48 IST

Stock Market