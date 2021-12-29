Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open in red; India’s real GDP likely to maintain 9% growth rate

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, on the back of weak global cues.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, on the back of weak global cues. Nifty futures were trading 50 points or 0.3 per cent down at 17,213 on the Singaporean Exchange in the early trade. In the previous session, Sensex ended 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 57,897.48, while Nifty 50 index surged 147 points or 0.86 to settle at 17233.25. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.82 per cent and the Topix index also declined 0.44 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.75 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 closed slightly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.83 points, or 0.26%, the S&P 500 lost 4.84 points, or 0.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.54 points, or 0.56%.

The country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to maintain a 9 pc growth rate in fiscal 2022 and 2023, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, says a report. The Indian economy grew at 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as against a growth of 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Live Updates 8:19 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 Nifty support lies at 17180, resistance at 17269 The Nifty 50 index formed a small real body after a bullish one. Its 100-period and 200-period simple moving averages are still sloping downwards on the hourly timeframe chart, while its momentum indicators and oscillators shown divergence. In case the index fails to continue its prior daily up-move and closes below 17,000-mark, bears will again take control. However a follow-up move could lead the index towards 17,350-17,400 zone initially and 17,500-level subsequently. On the lower side, the index will find major support around 16,800-level. As for the day, support is placed at around 17,180 and then at 17,126 levels, while resistance is observed at 17,269 and then at 17,304 levels. Reliance Securities 8:13 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 NSE Cash segment reports turnover of Rs 43,622 crore NSE Cash segment reported turnover of Rs 43,622 crore on Tuesday as compared to Rs 40,154 crore reported earlier. Lack of market participation remained a key concern as NSE cash segment turnover remained around multi-month low. Overall market breadth remained positive, where 1,570 stocks advanced against 456 declined stocks. Reliance Securities 8:10 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 RBI intervention likely aimed at ensuring smooth succession at RBL Bank The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to appoint one of its executives to the board of RBL Bank may have been aimed at ensuring a smooth succession process at the lender, people aware of the matter have said. The bank’s board now has at least six months — the residual tenure of outgoing chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja — to complete the process. Read full story 8:07 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam in thin trading and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Read full story 8:06 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 Asian stock markets trade mixed Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.82 per cent and the Topix index also declined 0.44 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.75 per cent. 8:06 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty points to gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty Nifty futures were trading 50 points or 0.3 per cent down at 17,213 on the Singaporean Exchange in the early trade.