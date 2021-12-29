Paytm, Zomato, other recently listed new-age firms may get largecap tag in upcoming AMFI review

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech could be among the recently listed companies to enter the large-cap category in the upcoming semi-annual review by AMFI.

AMFI considers December 31 as the market cap cut-off date for changes. (Image: REUTERS)

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech could be among the recently listed companies to enter the large-cap category in the upcoming semi-annual review by AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds India). Edelweiss Alternative Research believes the new age technology companies that listed in recent months could take their place as large caps in the AMFI review that is expected to be announced in the first week of January. Other stocks that Edelweiss expects to get the largecap tag include MindTree, IRCTC, SRF, and Tata Power among others. AMFI considers December 31 as the market cap cut-off date for changes. New-age companies that may get large-cap tag Zomato – current market capitalization Rs 1,04,532 crore

FSN Ecommerce Ventures (NYKAA) – current market capitalization Rs 1,01,830 crore

One 97 Communications (Paytm) – current market capitalization Rs 87,640 crore

PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) – current market capitalization Rs 43,249 crore Mid-cap to large-cap Mindtree – current market capitalization Rs 76,931 crore

SRF – current market capitalization Rs 71,141 crore

IRCTC – current market capitalization Rs 70,320 crore

Tata Power – current market capitalization Rs 70,936 crore

Mphasis – current market capitalization Rs 62,456 crore

Godrej Properties – current market capitalization Rs 52,789 crore

Bharat Electronics – current market capitalization Rs 50,437 crire Large-cap to mid-cap Yes Bank – current market capitalization Rs 33,824 crore

Honeywell Automation – current market capitalization Rs 35,938 crore

Punjab National Bank – current market capitalization Rs 41,346 crore

Biocon – current market capitalization Rs 42,639 crore

Colgate-Palmolive – current market capitalization Rs 39,772 crore

Bank of Baroda – current market capitalization Rs 41,759 crore

Lupin – current market capitalization Rs 41,754 crore New Entries to Mid-cap Star Health and Allied Insurance

Clean Science and Technology

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

G R Infraprojects

Aptus Value Housing Finance

Devyani International Small-cap to mid-cap Happiest Minds Technologies – current market capitalization Rs 19,280 crore

Central Bank – current market capitalization Rs 18,750 crore

Gujrat Fluorochemicals – current market capitalization Rs 26,159 crore

National Aluminium – current market capitalization Rs 18,366 crore

Indian Energy Exchange – current market capitalization Rs 22,844 crore

Prestige Estate Projects – current market capitalization Rs 19,369 crore

Trident – current market capitalization Rs 28,002 crore AMFI’s stock classification list is mainly referred to by active equity mutual fund managers. It is important to note that recategorization of stocks does not necessarily lead to fresh inflows. The move, however, does help stocks. “The recategorization helps but not necessarily immediately in term of flows. As the stocks move up from the lower categorization to higher, it leads to more visibility for stocks and thus the fund managers can look to further analyse the names and add as per their rational and scheme mandate,” Edelweiss said.

