Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 0.7% down at 17376 on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, Asian shares traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh, and US stocks fell as Treasury yields climbed overnight stateside. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.98%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.78%. Over in the US, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.85%, the S&P 500 declined 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33%.

Shares of Tracxn Technologies Ltd will debut on stock exchanges today. According to the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, October 20, 2022, the equity shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchanges in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Experts see muted listing for the listing as the financial market is going to face major challenges like global recession, rising interest rates that may hit activities and tractions of capital markets,, investment banks and family offices. Tracxn Technologies share grey market premium (GMP) has been ranging from zero to minus Rs 3 for last few days.

