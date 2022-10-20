Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 0.7% down at 17376 on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, Asian shares traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh, and US stocks fell as Treasury yields climbed overnight stateside. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.98%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.78%. Over in the US, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.85%, the S&P 500 declined 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33%.
Shares of Tracxn Technologies Ltd will debut on stock exchanges today. According to the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, October 20, 2022, the equity shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchanges in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Experts see muted listing for the listing as the financial market is going to face major challenges like global recession, rising interest rates that may hit activities and tractions of capital markets,, investment banks and family offices. Tracxn Technologies share grey market premium (GMP) has been ranging from zero to minus Rs 3 for last few days.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates October 20, Thursday
Nifty and Bank Futures: OI Flat
Slight jump in Bank Nifty Volume
Nifty Options: Moderately Bearish | PCR: 1.13
Bank Nifty Options: Moderately Breash | PCR: 1.06
FII bought: SF, IO and SO
FII sold: Cash and IF
Short Buildup seen in JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Infosys
Longs seen in ITC, Axis Bank, Nestle India
Short Covering in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance
Position Sizing Guide: Medium
Nifty Support: 17430 and 17325
Nifty Resistance: 17560 and 17610
– Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
“The Nifty Bank index faces a tough hurdle at 40,500, which it has failed to take out on a closing basis. A closing above 40,500 will lead to an upmove towards 41,000-41,500 levels. The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode with strong support at 40,000-39,800 levels.”
– Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.5 lakh, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh. The data indicates strong resistance at 17,600 and immediate support at 17,500.
“Domestic institutions have been strong buyers in the market over the last week, as 2QFY23 results have come in line or stronger than expected, thus far. 5 out of 6 Nifty companies and 12 out of 20 BSE200 companies which have reported thus far have surprised positively. With a quarter of relatively softer commodity prices, we expect the earnings season to be relatively strong going ahead as well. However, developments in global bond markets have been more challenging and the macro environment continues to remain clouded by second order impact of higher interest rates as well as continuing strong inflation prints. While seasonality favours a strong month for global equity markets, we continue to believe that upsides for Indian markets may remain capped due to adverse valuation differential relative to EM peers and hence, muted foreign flows. We prefer Banking, Autos and Consumer discretionary sectors over cyclical.”
– S Hariharan, Head Institutional Equity Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services
“As cautious mood prevailed in global markets, indices back home ended with steady gains. While broader market was mixed, investors are mostly engaged in selective buying. Technically, the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle on daily charts. However, the short term texture of the market is still positive. We are of the view that 17400 would be the sacrosanct support zone for the index. If the index trades above the same, it could move up to 17600-17700 in the near future. On the flip side, below 17400 uptrend would be vulnerable.”
– Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“Monthly support for Nifty50 remains lower at 16580. Short term momentum remains positive – sentiment will further improve if broader participation is seen from the midcap space. Volatility is expected to remain high as global markets continue to remain in a corrective phase.
Some option pointers:
– Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research, Derivatives, Kotak Securities
ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Clean Science and Technology, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies, ICRA, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, L&T Finance Holdings, Mphasis, Nazara Technologies, Shriram Transport Finance, Symphony, Tanla Platforms, United Breweries, Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 20.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weighed. Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% and the Topix shed 0.56%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.83%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.78%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37%.
Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, marking the end of a multi-session rally, and Treasury yields spiked as gloomy data and downbeat corporate outlooks tossed cold water on investor risk appetite. All three major US stock indexes lost ground, while the benchmark Treasury yield shot up to touch a new 14-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.99 points, or 0.33%, to 30,423.81, the S&P 500 lost 24.82 points, or 0.67%, to 3,695.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.89 points, or 0.85%, to 10,680.51.
Nifty futures were trading 120.5 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 17,383.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.