Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Nifty, Sensex; PB Fintech, Adani Power shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 23.5 points or 0.13% higher at 18,359 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market also ended the overnight session on a mixed note.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.42%, S&P 500 rose 0.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.50%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open marginally in green amid mostly positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 23.5 points or 0.13% higher at 18,359 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.47%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.64% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.63%. The US market ended the overnight session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.42%, S&P 500 rose 0.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.50%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 111 points or 0.61% to 18,314.40 and BSE Sensex zoomed 234 points or 0.38% to 61,963.68. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 84.30 points or 0.19% to 43,885.10 and Nifty IT surged 703.65 points or 2.49% to 29,007.30.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

09:03 (IST) 23 May 2023
Nifty resistance on higher side at 18375-18400

“Caution is advised around the important retracement resistance zone, and traders should monitor the levels mentioned for potential market movements. Nifty has strong support at the 18200 range while resistance on the higher side at 18375 to 18400 range,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

09:02 (IST) 23 May 2023
Nifty may rise to 18500 in next few days

“The general picture is positive, and the market will continue to buy on dips until the Nifty’s critical support level of 18050 on the downside is not surpassed. We anticipate that buying in the IT sector will continue and that the Nifty will rise to 18500 in the next few days. Volume profile indicates Index has a strong support around 18050-18150 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18400 followed by 18500 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 18200 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

09:02 (IST) 23 May 2023
Nifty immediate target set at 18450-18500

“The bulls have regained control, and as we mentioned in our previous commentary, the base level seems to have shifted higher to the range of 18050-18100, while the immediate target is now set on the 18450-18500 levels. Traders should maintain a positive bias and view dips as buying opportunities, with immediate support expected around the 18200 level,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.

09:02 (IST) 23 May 2023
Nifty expected to rise as long as it holds 18300

“Nifty might face resistance if holding above the 18300 level, below the 18200 level it might retest the 18000 level. Therefore, the index is expected to continue rising in the future until the index trades above the 18300 level. On the downside, support lies at 18,200, followed by 18000,17870 and 17800,” said Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox.

09:02 (IST) 23 May 2023
Nifty first support at 18228 and then 18134

NSE Nifty 50 first support at 18228 and then 18134 while resistance at 18383 and then 18444, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.

09:00 (IST) 23 May 2023
Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&TFH, Manappuram Finance under F&O ban today

Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance are on the NSE’s F&O ban list for May 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

08:59 (IST) 23 May 2023
FII/DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 922.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 604.57 crore on May 22, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

08:22 (IST) 23 May 2023
US indices end mixed

The US market ended the overnight session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.42%, S&P 500 rose 0.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.50%.

08:21 (IST) 23 May 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.47%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.64% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.63%.

08:21 (IST) 23 May 2023
SGX Nifty trades in green

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 23.5 points or 0.13% higher at 18,359 in today’s early morning trade.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 08:17 IST

Stock Market