09:02 (IST) 23 May 2023

Nifty may rise to 18500 in next few days

“The general picture is positive, and the market will continue to buy on dips until the Nifty’s critical support level of 18050 on the downside is not surpassed. We anticipate that buying in the IT sector will continue and that the Nifty will rise to 18500 in the next few days. Volume profile indicates Index has a strong support around 18050-18150 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18400 followed by 18500 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 18200 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

