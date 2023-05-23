Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex trimmed gains and settled almost flat on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 rose 33 points or 0.18% to 18,348 and Sensex rose 18.11 points or 0.03% to end at 61,981.79. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 69.35 points or 0.16% to 43,954.45 and Nifty IT fell 133.60 points or 0.46% to 28,873.70. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Divis Lab, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and UPL while the losers were Apollo Hospital, HCL Tech, Grasim, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank.

“Domestic benchmark indices closed flat after a positive session, driven by buying in the metal, pharma, and auto sectors. However, market sentiment was challenged by a sell-off in IT stocks, influenced by weak signals from the US market. The direction of the US market is anticipated to impact global equities, with investors closely monitoring upcoming events such as the release of FOMC minutes, US PMI, and progress in debt-ceiling talks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty could rally towards 18800 if it breaks 18500

“During the day, the Nifty index exhibited a predominantly sideways movement, hovering around the 18400 level. Despite the lack of significant fluctuations, market sentiment remained optimistic as the Nifty managed to sustain its position above the support level of 18300. However, a notable resistance was observed at 18500. If the Nifty manages to break through this resistance decisively, it could potentially trigger a rally towards the 18800 level,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.