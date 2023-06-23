Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened in the red on Friday amid negative global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 66.45 points or 0.35% to 18,704.80 and BSE Sensex tanked 190.70 points or 0.30% to 63,048.19. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty sank 114.30 points or 0.26% to 43,610.55, Nifty Auto tumbled 0.51%, Nifty IT tanked 0.75% and Nifty Media and Metal plunged over 1%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Asia Paints, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and Hindalco.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Nifty IT tanked 204.65 points or 0.71% to 28,606.50. The top losers were LTTS, LTIM, MPhasis and Tech Mahindra while there were no gainers.
Adani Enterprises share price tanked 9% to Rs 2,182.3 after a report stated US authorities are looking into representations made by the conglomerate to its American investors after a report by US based short seller Hindenburg.
Nifty Metal tanks 111.65 points or 1.80% to 6,079.30. The top losers on the index were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, NALCO, APL Apollo Tubes and Jindal Steel while there were no gainers.
“After the Sensex hit record highs, the market momentum has slowed down. The mood in the markets now is not so bullish, globally. The big wall of worry continues with the rising interest rates. After the ECB’s and Swiss National Bank’s 25 bp rate hike, the Bank of England surprised yesterday with a 50bp rate hike. The message from the leading central banks, reiterated by the Fed in its recent Congressional testimony, is that they will not let down on containing inflation and there is a long way to go before the inflation target of 2% is reached. Therefore, markets now are slowly discounting further rate hikes by the Fed, perhaps two more in this rate hiking cycle. This hawkish rate scenario is not conducive to sustaining the rally beyond record levels,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
PNB Housing Finance share price tumbled 1.87% to Rs 599 after the company’s board approved the issuance of non–convertible debentures in tranches aggregating up to Rs 5,000 Crore on a private placement basis.
Eros International Media share price tanked 16.86% to Rs 21.90 after the company received an interim ex parte order from SEBI that said the financial results declared by Eros were impaired. Additionally, the regulator claimed that Eros had breached its regulations, and barred Sunil Lulla from holding any managerial position or directorial position in the company.
Vedanta share price tanked 1.07% to Rs 277.65 after the company claimed that media reports that stated the company is looking into the sale of the Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi are “wrong, baseless, and incorrect.”
HDFC share price fell 0.35% to Rs 2705 after the company divested its entire stake in Ruralshores Business Services, representing 9.65% of the paid-up share capital of Ruralshores. HDFC also offloaded its stake in HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital to Vividh Distributors for Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 30 lakh respectively. The lender bought a 3.86% stake in Bonito Designs and purchased 914 CCPs of Relata.
Landmark Cars share price jumped 4% to Rs 690 after the reports suggested that TPG Capital is looking to exit its investments in auto retailer Landmark Cars by selling its about 11% stake through a block deal valued at about Rs 300 crore. According to various media reports, the private equity firm would sell over 4.4 million shares on Friday.
Aether Industries share price tanked 3.5% to Rs 1121.95 after the company’s board approved the issue and allotment of 80.12 lakh equity shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 936, aggregating to Rs 749.99 crore. SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund were some of the key investors.
Bank Nifty fell 147.50 points or 0.34% to 43,577.35. The top losers were IDFC First Bank, SBIN, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank while the gainers were ICICI Bank and PNB.
The NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 66.45 points or 0.35% to 18,704.80 and BSE Sensex sank 190.70 points or 0.30% to 63,048.19.
“Bears in the Bank Nifty have maintained their hold on the resistance level of 44000. The index will only resume its upward movement with a breakout above 44000 on a closing basis. The overall market sentiment remains negative, suggesting a sell-on-rise approach. The lower-end support level is at 43400, which is the last hope for the bulls. The momentum indicator RSI is trading below the level of 60 which confirms the weak momentum on the upside,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty’s 20-day moving average of 43976 acted as a stiff resistance and the index was unable to surpass it. The Bank Nifty is still stuck in a range and until the zone of 44000–43500 is not decisively breached on either side the range-bound action is likely to continue,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Volume profile indicates Index has a strong support around 18700-18650 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18800 followed by 18900 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 18800 strike price. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 43350-43500 while resistance is placed at 44150 levels,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“The Bollinger bands are contracting indicating that there could be more consolidation before it resumes trending moves. Overall, we continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index for targets of 19000. In terms of levels, 18700–18660 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18880 – 18900 shall act as a crucial resistance zone,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty has been facing stiff resistance at the zone of 18870–18900. Despite multiple attempts, it has been unable to surpass it. The hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal and could be the reason for the weakness in the Nifty. On the downside the Nifty is trading around the key hourly moving averages 18808–18783 which can act as a support,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty failed to reach a new high and fell just 1 point short of its all-time high as selling pressure was observed at higher levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displayed a bearish crossover, indicating a weakening bullish momentum. The current trend seems to be sideways to negative, as long as the index remains below 18900. On the downside, a support level is identified at 18700. If the index decisively falls below this level, it may trigger a significant correction in prices,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
“On intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative. For day traders, 18850 would be the immediate resistance level. Below this, the market could retest the level of 18700-18650. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 18850. Post the breakout, the Nifty is likely to rally till 18900-18935,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Thursday’s market pause indicates a potential decline towards key support levels, notably 18661 for Nifty. In the event of breaching this level, a substantial downward movement towards 18301 is anticipated,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Nifty’s breakout above 18888 is necessary to sustain the upward trend. Conversely, the low reached on Tuesday, around 18650, coincides with the 20EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and can be regarded as a significant support level. A breach below this level could trigger a breakdown of the Double Top pattern, potentially leading to further profit booking in the Nifty,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
The National Stock Exchange has RBL Bank, Hindustan Copper, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), L&T Finance Holdings, and Punjab National Bank securities on its F&O ban list for 23 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 80% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 693.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 219.42 crore on June 22, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The US market ended the overnight session mostly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) settled flat, S&P 500 rose 0.37% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.
Asian markets were trading broadly in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.38%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.69%, Asia Dow sank 1.38% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 1.37%.
The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 13 points or 0.07% lower at 18,818 in the early morning trade.
On Thursday, the benchmark indices had a volatile day of trade before closing in the red. Sensex hit a new high on open but quickly pared its gains to trade in the trade, settling 0.45% lower at 63,238.89. Nifty 50 gave up the 18,800 level to end at 18,771.25.
The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.05% loss during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,822 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.