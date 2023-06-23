Why Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports shares tanked up to 10% today: All Adani stocks in red as SEC threat looms

Adani Group stocks tanked today with flagship Adani Enterprise share price sinking 9.7% to Rs 2,162.85 after a Bloomberg report suggested that US authorities were looking into representations that Adani Group made to American investors following Hindenburg Research’s report. The US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to investors with large holdings in Adani Group, focused on what the Adani Group told them, the report stated. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also has a similar probe underway.

Adani Ports and Special Economic zone shares plunged 5.7% to Rs 702.85 today, Adani Power shares tumbled 6.15% to Rs 241, Adani Transmission sank 8.28% to Rs 738.15, Adani Green Energy shares were down 3.71% at Rs 938, Adan Total Gas was down 3.83% to Rs 630, Adani Wilmar shares were fell 3.8% to Rs 402.4.