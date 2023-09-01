Name
AAA Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2000PLC128949 and registration number is 128949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹84.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd. is 3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹65.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AAA Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹41.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.