Here's the live share price of AAA Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AAA Technologies
|2.89
|-3.65
|-8.33
|-7.73
|5.85
|18.89
|3.27
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AAA Technologies has gained 5.85% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, AAA Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.97
|90.2
|10
|90.61
|90.62
|20
|92.5
|91.72
|50
|94.09
|93.61
|100
|95.08
|94.88
|200
|96.56
|95.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AAA Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 36.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|AAA Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|AAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|AAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|AAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|AAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
AAA Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2000PLC128949 and registration number is 128949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AAA Technologies is ₹92.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AAA Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AAA Technologies is ₹118.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AAA Technologies are ₹94.54 and ₹92.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AAA Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AAA Technologies is ₹136.67 and 52-week low of AAA Technologies is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AAA Technologies has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, 5.85% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 3.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AAA Technologies are 57.42 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global