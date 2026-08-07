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AAA Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAA TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of AAA Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.50 Closed
-1.42₹ -1.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AAA Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.00₹94.54
₹92.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹136.67
₹92.50
Open Price
₹92.89
Prev. Close
₹93.83
Volume
1,215

Source: Dion Global

AAA Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AAA Technologies		2.89-3.65-8.33-7.735.8518.893.27
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AAA Technologies has gained 5.85% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, AAA Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

AAA Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AAA Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.9790.2
1090.6190.62
2092.591.72
5094.0993.61
10095.0894.88
20096.5695.01

Source: Dion Global

AAA Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AAA Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 36.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AAA Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAAA Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Aug 05, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTAAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTAAA Technologies - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About AAA Technologies

AAA Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2000PLC128949 and registration number is 128949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anjay Ratanlal Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Anjay Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venugopal Madanlal Dhoot
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nabankur Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandra Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on AAA Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of AAA Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AAA Technologies is ₹92.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AAA Technologies?

The AAA Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AAA Technologies?

The market cap of AAA Technologies is ₹118.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AAA Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AAA Technologies are ₹94.54 and ₹92.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AAA Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AAA Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AAA Technologies is ₹136.67 and 52-week low of AAA Technologies is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AAA Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The AAA Technologies has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, 5.85% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 3.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AAA Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AAA Technologies are 57.42 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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