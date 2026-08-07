What is the share price of AAA Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AAA Technologies is ₹92.50 as on .

What kind of stock is AAA Technologies? The AAA Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AAA Technologies? The market cap of AAA Technologies is ₹118.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AAA Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of AAA Technologies are ₹94.54 and ₹92.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AAA Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AAA Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AAA Technologies is ₹136.67 and 52-week low of AAA Technologies is ₹75.00 as on .

How has the AAA Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The AAA Technologies has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, 5.85% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 3.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AAA Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AAA Technologies are 57.42 and 3.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global