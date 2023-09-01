Follow Us

AAA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.60 Closed
1.781.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
AAA Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.50₹67.50
₹65.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.85₹100.00
₹65.60
Open Price
₹64.50
Prev. Close
₹64.45
Volume
1,02,126

AAA Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.5
  • R269
  • R370.5
  • Pivot
    66
  • S164.5
  • S263
  • S361.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.6659.12
  • 107056.91
  • 2074.7755.49
  • 5077.2854.86
  • 10065.5955.48
  • 20053.2156.41

AAA Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.8722.1713.2715.78-24.65124.66124.66
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

About AAA Technologies Ltd.

AAA Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2000PLC128949 and registration number is 128949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anjay Ratanlal Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Anjay Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venugopal Madanlal Dhoot
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naveen G Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nabankur Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandra Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on AAA Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AAA Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹84.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AAA Technologies Ltd. is 3.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AAA Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹65.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AAA Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AAA Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of AAA Technologies Ltd. is ₹41.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

