The Asian markets are trading on a lower note as tension in West Asia continues. Iran launched missiles at Israel, jeopardising the peace deal, and this led to significant investor apprehension. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start, up 50 points or 0.23%.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 50 points or 0.21% lower at 23,367, while the BSE Sensex fell 117 points or 0.16% to close at 74,243.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 08, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Monday after Iran reportedly fired missiles at Israel, jeopardising a fragile ceasefire and heightening uncertainty. The South Korean equities led losses as the benchmark Kospi fell 8.4%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.4%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures last traded at 24,544, lower than the index’s Friday close of 24,961.95.

US markets

The futures tied to the US benchmarks traded on a lower note after Iran fired missiles at Israel. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each lost 0.2% as well.



On Friday, the US equity markets closed on a lower note as May jobs data came in higher than expected. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.18% to 25,709.43. The S&P 500 sank 2.64% to close at 7,383.74, and the Dow lost 695 points to end the week at 50,866.78.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 2.16% to $92.50 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded 2.35% higher at $95.28 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices advanced 2.15% to trade at $92.49 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,55,480 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 2.42% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,55,210 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,610. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,373.80 an ounce, up 0.19%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 6.2% to Rs 2.48 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.97% lower at $68.43 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 8,776.25 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 9,133.57 crore on June 05, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% lower at 100.04. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.89% to close at 94.95 to the dollar on June 05.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Aquaculture sector stocks rose the most in Friday’s trade, rising 2.55% in market capitalisation. Further, Wood stocks were followed by the Recycling sector stocks, which were further followed by the Infrastructure sector stocks. However, the Metal stocks fell the most, declining over 5%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essel Group’s market cap rose the most in Friday’s session, rising 6.65%. It was followed by the Yash Birla Group. Apart from that, Adani Group’s market capitalisation rose the most, increasing 2.4%. In the list of Adani Group stocks, Adani Green Energy’s share rallied 7.17%.