Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of pharmaceuticals and health care companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on pharmaceuticals and health care stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25
|12.79
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|377.90
|20.70
|5.80
|21.88
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|18.75
|5.17
|398.94
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50
|120.47
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|692.05
|29.60
|4.47
|24.38
|Gufic BioSciences
|420.00
|16.30
|4.04
|24.75
|Supriya Lifescience
|924.85
|34.35
|3.86
|12.89
|Granules India
|870.00
|31.80
|3.79
|25.49
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62
|105.76
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|547.45
|15.70
|2.95
|8.73
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|167.80
|4.65
|2.85
|238.57
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|721.05
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.60
|19.55
|2.64
|521.52
|Borosil Scientific
|142.00
|3.60
|2.60
|3.36
|Wockhardt
|2020.70
|47.70
|2.42
|36.73
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1982.20
|46.10
|2.38
|6.93
|Syncom Formulation (India)
|13.48
|0.29
|2.20
|225.56
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10.60
|Marksans Pharma
|274.00
|4.95
|1.84
|62.39
|Vimta Labs
|653.90
|11.60
|1.81
|10.22
|Anthem Biosciences
|840.05
|14.60
|1.77
|26.49
|Artemis Medicare Services
|317.20
|5.40
|1.73
|29.64
|Aarti Drugs
|417.95
|7.00
|1.70
|4.33
|Rubicon Research
|1558.80
|25.75
|1.68
|5.16
|Medplus Health Services
|700.75
|10.20
|1.48
|7.01
|Hikal
|225.55
|3.20
|1.44
|58.47
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|6.15
|1.40
|2006.89
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8201.00
|109.65
|1.36
|0.26
|Strides Pharma Science
|1007.05
|11.45
|1.15
|18.83
|Thyrocare Technologies
|604.80
|6.90
|1.15
|475.34
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3296.75
|36.80
|1.13
|8.01
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1568.00
|17.15
|1.11
|5.59
|Windlas Biotech
|882.10
|9.60
|1.10
|2.12
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11.20
|FDC
|374.00
|3.80
|1.03
|21.16
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65.21
|Procter & Gamble Health
|6149.35
|61.45
|1.01
|1.06
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97
|73.35
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|570.15
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|563.60
|4.70
|0.84
|2.07
|Morepen Laboratories
|80.12
|0.64
|0.81
|1676.41
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|592.40
|4.75
|0.81
|22.13
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1115.20
|8.95
|0.81
|15.77
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1899.00
|15.20
|0.81
|8.37
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4.07
|Viyash Scientific
|275.00
|2.10
|0.77
|96.15
|Orchid Pharma
|1006.00
|7.30
|0.73
|4.41
|Corona Remedies
|2060.90
|14.90
|0.73
|2.92
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|1337.40
|8.90
|0.67
|9.74
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|694.00
|4.40
|0.64
|8.85
The top gainers among the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector stocks today are Neuland Laboratories (up 6.25%) and SMS Pharmaceuticals (up 5.80%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Pharma Index Fund
|99.93
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|23.50
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|98.69
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|22.16