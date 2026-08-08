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List of Pharmaceuticals and health care Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of pharmaceuticals and health care companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on pharmaceuticals and health care stocks here.

Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.2512.79
SMS Pharmaceuticals		377.9020.705.8021.88
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		381.2018.755.17398.94
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.50120.47
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		692.0529.604.4724.38
Gufic BioSciences		420.0016.304.0424.75
Supriya Lifescience		924.8534.353.8612.89
Granules India		870.0031.803.7925.49
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.62105.76
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		547.4515.702.958.73
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		167.804.652.85238.57
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.67721.05
Shilpa Medicare		759.6019.552.64521.52
Borosil Scientific		142.003.602.603.36
Wockhardt		2020.7047.702.4236.73
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1982.2046.102.386.93
Syncom Formulation (India)		13.480.292.20225.56
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010.60
Marksans Pharma		274.004.951.8462.39
Vimta Labs		653.9011.601.8110.22
Anthem Biosciences		840.0514.601.7726.49
Artemis Medicare Services		317.205.401.7329.64
Aarti Drugs		417.957.001.704.33
Rubicon Research		1558.8025.751.685.16
Medplus Health Services		700.7510.201.487.01
Hikal		225.553.201.4458.47
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.402006.89
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8201.00109.651.360.26
Strides Pharma Science		1007.0511.451.1518.83
Thyrocare Technologies		604.806.901.15475.34
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138.01
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1568.0017.151.115.59
Windlas Biotech		882.109.601.102.12
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311.20
FDC		374.003.801.0321.16
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365.21
Procter & Gamble Health		6149.3561.451.011.06
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773.35
Syngene International		403.453.450.86570.15
Krsnaa Diagnostics		563.604.700.842.07
Morepen Laboratories		80.120.640.811676.41
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		592.404.750.8122.13
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115.77
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818.37
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794.07
Viyash Scientific		275.002.100.7796.15
Orchid Pharma		1006.007.300.734.41
Corona Remedies		2060.9014.900.732.92
Senores Pharmaceuticals		1337.408.900.679.74
Aarti Pharmalabs		694.004.400.648.85
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector stocks today are Neuland Laboratories (up 6.25%) and SMS Pharmaceuticals (up 5.80%). On the other hand, there are no losers.

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Pharma Index Fund99.93Sun Pharmaceutical Industries23.50
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund98.69Sun Pharmaceutical Industries22.16

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