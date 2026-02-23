Share price of pharma major Morepen Laboratories surged by 16% as the company announced it has bagged an order worth Rs 825 crore for a CDMO deal from a global pharma major.

Morepen Labs: Order details

The company announced that it has secured a multi-year contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) order valued at roughly Rs 825 crore from a global pharma major.

According to its regulatory filing, supplies for this order are expected to begin within the next 4–5 months. The execution of the same will be done in Q1FY27 (Apr–Jun). The company added that the execution is subject to customary operational and regulatory requirements.

“This engagement marks one of the most significant single CDMO mandates in the Company’s history, as it scales its global manufacturing footprint,” Morepen Laboratories added in its regulatory filing.

Morepen Labs: CDMO platform to enable enhanced collaboration

The pharma company said that its CDMO platform will enable deeper collaboration with other global pharma giants through structured, multi-year supply programs.

It added that the order also supports the company’s growing capabilities in regulated markets.

“With integrated development-to-commercial manufacturing capabilities, Morepen is positioned to support complex scale-ups and long-duration supply frameworks,” the company said in its statement.

It added that Morepen will continue to expand its CDMO opportunity pipeline.

Morepen Labs: Management Commentary

Commenting on this partnership, Sushil Suri, Chairman & Managing Director, said: “This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. We view CDMO as a natural extension of our established API strengths, creating additional avenues of scale, stability, and long-term value creation while continuing to reinforce our core businesses.”

Also speaking on the same, Kushal Suri, President – International Growth (API), added: “This level of customer confidence reflects the company’s proven ability to qualify, execute, and deliver under regulated-market expectations. We drove the program end-to-end with technical, regulatory, and commercial scale-up, and delivered a solution built for quality, continuity, and scale.”

Morepen Labs: Share Price

Following the order win, the company’s share price surged by over 16%, trading at Rs 45.6. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 33%. While over the past one year, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 11%.