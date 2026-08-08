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Kopran Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOPRAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kopran along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.40 Closed
-4.73₹ -9.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kopran Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.90₹192.20
₹181.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.00₹218.90
₹181.40
Open Price
₹191.50
Prev. Close
₹190.40
Volume
57,589

Source: Dion Global

Kopran Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kopran		-5.45-4.3210.2727.8814.09-0.08-3.53
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kopran has gained 14.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kopran has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kopran Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kopran Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5191.26192.03
10196.35193.52
20197.39194.55
50192.15188.51
100167.66176.66
200155.42169.41

Source: Dion Global

Kopran Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kopran remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kopran Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTKopran - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTKopran - Result For Q1 FY 2026-27
Aug 07, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTKopran - Board Meeting Outcome for Result Q1 FY 2026-27
Jul 25, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTKopran - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTKopran - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Kopran

Kopran Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1958PLC011078 and registration number is 011078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan Atal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kopran Share Price

What is the share price of Kopran?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kopran is ₹181.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kopran?

The Kopran is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kopran?

The market cap of Kopran is ₹875.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kopran?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kopran are ₹192.20 and ₹180.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kopran?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kopran stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kopran is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Kopran is ₹107.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kopran performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kopran has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, 9.97% over 3 months, 13.77% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kopran?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kopran are 34.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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