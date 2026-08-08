What is the share price of Kopran? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kopran is ₹181.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Kopran? The Kopran is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kopran? The market cap of Kopran is ₹875.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kopran? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kopran are ₹192.20 and ₹180.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kopran? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kopran stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kopran is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Kopran is ₹107.00 as on .

How has the Kopran performed historically in terms of returns? The Kopran has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, 9.97% over 3 months, 13.77% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kopran? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kopran are 34.05 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global