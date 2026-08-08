Here's the live share price of Kopran along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kopran
|-5.45
|-4.32
|10.27
|27.88
|14.09
|-0.08
|-3.53
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kopran has gained 14.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kopran has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|191.26
|192.03
|10
|196.35
|193.52
|20
|197.39
|194.55
|50
|192.15
|188.51
|100
|167.66
|176.66
|200
|155.42
|169.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kopran remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Kopran - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Kopran - Result For Q1 FY 2026-27
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Kopran - Board Meeting Outcome for Result Q1 FY 2026-27
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Kopran - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Kopran - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Kopran Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1958PLC011078 and registration number is 011078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kopran is ₹181.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kopran is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kopran is ₹875.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kopran are ₹192.20 and ₹180.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kopran stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kopran is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Kopran is ₹107.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kopran has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, 9.97% over 3 months, 13.77% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kopran are 34.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global