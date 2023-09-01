Follow Us

Kopran Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOPRAN LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.70 Closed
-1.11-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kopran Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.40₹241.30
₹235.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹252.50
₹235.70
Open Price
₹238.35
Prev. Close
₹238.35
Volume
4,75,835

Kopran Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.7
  • R2243.8
  • R3246.3
  • Pivot
    237.2
  • S1233.1
  • S2230.6
  • S3226.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.92227.01
  • 10160.03213.67
  • 20160.21200.37
  • 50172.47186.52
  • 100188.86174.3
  • 200234.03169.45

Kopran Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4531.2251.90107.0328.64258.87332.29
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Kopran Ltd. Share Holdings

Kopran Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2250.060

Kopran Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kopran Ltd.

Kopran Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1958PLC011078 and registration number is 011078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Susheel G Somani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Surendra Somani
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Adarsh Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Varun Somani
    Director
  • Dr. Siddhan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunita Banerji
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan Atal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kopran Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kopran Ltd.?

The market cap of Kopran Ltd. is ₹1,136.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kopran Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kopran Ltd. is 41.17 and PB ratio of Kopran Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kopran Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kopran Ltd. is ₹235.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kopran Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kopran Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kopran Ltd. is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Kopran Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

