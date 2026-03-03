Facebook Pixel Code
GPT Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

GPT HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GPT Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.85 Closed
-0.16₹ -0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GPT Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.75₹126.00
₹125.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.75₹184.80
₹125.85
Open Price
₹121.50
Prev. Close
₹126.05
Volume
5,633

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GPT Healthcare has declined 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.04%.

GPT Healthcare’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GPT Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GPT Healthcare		2.65-2.33-9.98-17.31-2.56-14.41-8.92
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, GPT Healthcare has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, GPT Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

GPT Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GPT Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.3125.96
10126.7126.42
20127.7127.62
50132.43131.66
100138.72137.24
200147.47144.41

GPT Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GPT Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.20%, FII holding fell to 2.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GPT Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,61,6250.2242.46
5,95,7490.547.76

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

GPT Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 7:23 PM ISTGPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTGPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 9:02 PM ISTGPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 02, 2026, 10:32 PM ISTGPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 02, 2026, 10:26 PM ISTGPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About GPT Healthcare

GPT Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047402 and registration number is 047402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dwarika Prasad Tantia
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Om Tantia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Tantia
    Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Aruna Tantia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Tapti Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Pramanik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Prasad Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GPT Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of GPT Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Healthcare is ₹125.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GPT Healthcare?

The GPT Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Healthcare?

The market cap of GPT Healthcare is ₹1,032.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GPT Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GPT Healthcare are ₹126.00 and ₹120.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GPT Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Healthcare is ₹184.80 and 52-week low of GPT Healthcare is ₹120.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GPT Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The GPT Healthcare has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -1.64% for the past month, -11.28% over 3 months, -4.04% over 1 year, -14.41% across 3 years, and -8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GPT Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GPT Healthcare are 0.00 and 6.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GPT Healthcare News

