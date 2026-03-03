Here's the live share price of GPT Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GPT Healthcare has declined 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.04%.
GPT Healthcare’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GPT Healthcare
|2.65
|-2.33
|-9.98
|-17.31
|-2.56
|-14.41
|-8.92
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
Over the last one year, GPT Healthcare has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, GPT Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.3
|125.96
|10
|126.7
|126.42
|20
|127.7
|127.62
|50
|132.43
|131.66
|100
|138.72
|137.24
|200
|147.47
|144.41
In the latest quarter, GPT Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.20%, FII holding fell to 2.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,61,625
|0.22
|42.46
|5,95,749
|0.54
|7.76
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:23 PM IST
|GPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|GPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 9:02 PM IST
|GPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
|GPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
|GPT Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
GPT Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047402 and registration number is 047402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Healthcare is ₹125.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GPT Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GPT Healthcare is ₹1,032.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GPT Healthcare are ₹126.00 and ₹120.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Healthcare is ₹184.80 and 52-week low of GPT Healthcare is ₹120.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GPT Healthcare has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -1.64% for the past month, -11.28% over 3 months, -4.04% over 1 year, -14.41% across 3 years, and -8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GPT Healthcare are 0.00 and 6.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.