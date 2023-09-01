Follow Us

JEENA SIKHO LIFECARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,074.95 Closed
-1.38-15.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,050.00₹1,084.95
₹1,074.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹1,220.00
₹1,074.95
Open Price
₹1,070.00
Prev. Close
₹1,090.00
Volume
3,000

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,096.6
  • R21,108.25
  • R31,131.55
  • Pivot
    1,073.3
  • S11,061.65
  • S21,038.35
  • S31,026.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5146.551,090.09
  • 10146.821,073.64
  • 20149.571,005.28
  • 50154.32816.34
  • 100151.88642.31
  • 20095.11476.2

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.8033.04149.41309.42582.36525.87525.87
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. Share Holdings

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601PB2017PLC046545 and registration number is 046545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities (including independent ambulance activities). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Grover
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Grover
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shreya Grover
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Vir Bindra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.?

The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,484.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is 11.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,74.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,220.00 and 52-week low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

