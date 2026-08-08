Here's the live share price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|2.45
|5.41
|-18.62
|-19.00
|11.98
|3.84
|2.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jeena Sikho Lifecare has gained 11.98% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Jeena Sikho Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|572.61
|577.05
|10
|568.19
|574.34
|20
|572.34
|574.95
|50
|588.22
|590.67
|100
|618.65
|615.65
|200
|662.59
|655.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jeena Sikho Lifecare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited Held On August 07, 20
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Lim
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare - Execution Of Room Block & Services License Agreement Through Establishment Of Integrated Wellness Cent
Source: Dion Global
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601PB2017PLC046545 and registration number is 046545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹601.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jeena Sikho Lifecare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹7,470.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are ₹612.00 and ₹590.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeena Sikho Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹850.00 and 52-week low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹491.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jeena Sikho Lifecare has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -18.62% over 3 months, 11.98% over 1 year, 3.84% across 3 years, and 2.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are 33.68 and 15.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global