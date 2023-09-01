Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.80
|33.04
|149.41
|309.42
|582.36
|525.87
|525.87
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601PB2017PLC046545 and registration number is 046545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities (including independent ambulance activities). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,484.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is 11.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,74.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,220.00 and 52-week low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.