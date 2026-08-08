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Jeena Sikho Lifecare Share Price

NSE
BSE

JEENA SIKHO LIFECARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹601.00 Closed
-0.55₹ -3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jeena Sikho Lifecare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.15₹612.00
₹601.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹491.95₹850.00
₹601.00
Open Price
₹608.55
Prev. Close
₹604.30
Volume
48,668

Source: Dion Global

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jeena Sikho Lifecare		2.455.41-18.62-19.0011.983.842.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jeena Sikho Lifecare has gained 11.98% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Jeena Sikho Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5572.61577.05
10568.19574.34
20572.34574.95
50588.22590.67
100618.65615.65
200662.59655.95

Source: Dion Global

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jeena Sikho Lifecare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jeena Sikho Lifecare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTJeena Sikho Lifecare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTJeena Sikho Lifecare - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited Held On August 07, 20
Aug 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTJeena Sikho Lifecare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Lim
Aug 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTJeena Sikho Lifecare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTJeena Sikho Lifecare - Execution Of Room Block & Services License Agreement Through Establishment Of Integrated Wellness Cent

Source: Dion Global

About Jeena Sikho Lifecare

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601PB2017PLC046545 and registration number is 046545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Grover
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Grover
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shreya Grover
    Director
  • Mr. Chandan Kumar Kaushal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Vir Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jeena Sikho Lifecare Share Price

What is the share price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹601.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

The Jeena Sikho Lifecare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹7,470.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are ₹612.00 and ₹590.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeena Sikho Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹850.00 and 52-week low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹491.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jeena Sikho Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jeena Sikho Lifecare has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -18.62% over 3 months, 11.98% over 1 year, 3.84% across 3 years, and 2.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are 33.68 and 15.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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