What is the share price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹601.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jeena Sikho Lifecare? The Jeena Sikho Lifecare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare? The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹7,470.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jeena Sikho Lifecare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are ₹612.00 and ₹590.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeena Sikho Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹850.00 and 52-week low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare is ₹491.95 as on .

How has the Jeena Sikho Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns? The Jeena Sikho Lifecare has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -18.62% over 3 months, 11.98% over 1 year, 3.84% across 3 years, and 2.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare are 33.68 and 15.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global