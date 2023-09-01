Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.19
|-2.01
|6.80
|21.58
|55.92
|294.21
|1,978.65
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|35
|0.04
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Stock Split
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1981PLC004878 and registration number is 004878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹1,167.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is 20.15 and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is 7.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹803.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹921.05 and 52-week low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹495.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.