GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹803.25 Closed
-0.71-5.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹802.00₹814.70
₹803.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹495.05₹921.05
₹803.25
Open Price
₹812.00
Prev. Close
₹809.00
Volume
10,943

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1811.4
  • R2819.4
  • R3824.1
  • Pivot
    806.7
  • S1798.7
  • S2794
  • S3786

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5711.77806.61
  • 10697.08805.13
  • 20662.05803.04
  • 50595.82794.16
  • 100520.84775.44
  • 200471.32732.57

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.19-2.016.8021.5855.92294.211,978.65
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF350.040

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Stock Split
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1981PLC004878 and registration number is 004878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Dinesh S Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Sachin D Patel
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Han Kon Kim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Vikram D Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Y Kusumgar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kirandeep Kaur Madan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hinesh R Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Taejin Yoon
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹1,167.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is 20.15 and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is 7.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹803.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹921.05 and 52-week low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is ₹495.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

