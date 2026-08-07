What is the share price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹352.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Themis Biosyn? The Gujarat Themis Biosyn is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn? The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹3,841.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Themis Biosyn? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are ₹381.60 and ₹340.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹479.45 and 52-week low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹225.75 as on .

How has the Gujarat Themis Biosyn performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Themis Biosyn has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.54% over 3 months, -1.02% over 1 year, 48.31% across 3 years, and 43.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are 82.28 and 13.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global