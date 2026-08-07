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Gujarat Themis Biosyn Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹352.50 Closed
-2.34₹ -8.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Themis Biosyn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.80₹381.60
₹352.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.75₹479.45
₹352.50
Open Price
₹360.90
Prev. Close
₹360.95
Volume
21,011

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Themis Biosyn		-1.77-6.52-11.544.77-1.0248.3143.30
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has declined 1.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5355.75356.3
10357.01357.92
20364.77363.13
50381.53367.97
100349.17363.8
200369.15359.61

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Themis Biosyn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.17%, FII holding fell to 1.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,58,0000.5310.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Themis Biosyn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTGuj. Themis Bios - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTGuj. Themis Bios - Results- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTGuj. Themis Bios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTGuj. Themis Bios - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTGuj. Themis Bios - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting On 22.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Themis Biosyn

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1981PLC004878 and registration number is 004878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Dinesh S Patel
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Sachin D Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh D Gajaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Ananthakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihar Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Y Kusumgar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kirandeep Kaur Madan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Themis Biosyn Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹352.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

The Gujarat Themis Biosyn is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹3,841.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are ₹381.60 and ₹340.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹479.45 and 52-week low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹225.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Themis Biosyn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Themis Biosyn has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.54% over 3 months, -1.02% over 1 year, 48.31% across 3 years, and 43.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are 82.28 and 13.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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