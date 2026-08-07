Here's the live share price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|-1.77
|-6.52
|-11.54
|4.77
|-1.02
|48.31
|43.30
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has declined 1.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Themis Biosyn has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|355.75
|356.3
|10
|357.01
|357.92
|20
|364.77
|363.13
|50
|381.53
|367.97
|100
|349.17
|363.8
|200
|369.15
|359.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Themis Biosyn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.17%, FII holding fell to 1.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,58,000
|0.53
|10.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Guj. Themis Bios - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Guj. Themis Bios - Results- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Guj. Themis Bios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Guj. Themis Bios - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Guj. Themis Bios - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting On 22.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1981PLC004878 and registration number is 004878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹352.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Themis Biosyn is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹3,841.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are ₹381.60 and ₹340.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹479.45 and 52-week low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn is ₹225.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Themis Biosyn has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.54% over 3 months, -1.02% over 1 year, 48.31% across 3 years, and 43.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn are 82.28 and 13.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global