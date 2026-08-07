Here's the live share price of Bliss GVS Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|2.05
|-6.75
|75.43
|134.11
|169.64
|73.91
|32.04
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bliss GVS Pharma has gained 169.64% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bliss GVS Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|459.13
|482.62
|10
|459.85
|476.81
|20
|484.9
|477.35
|50
|463.47
|448.52
|100
|355.91
|385.71
|200
|264.15
|308.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bliss GVS Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.01%, while DII stake increased to 9.46%, FII holding fell to 8.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Bliss GVS Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Bliss GVS Pharma - Pre-Offer Advertisement & Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Bliss GVS Pharma - Notice To Shareholders W.R.T. Transfer Of Unclaimed Final Dividend 2018-2019 And Its Corresponding Shares
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Bliss GVS Pharma - Intimation Of Recommendations By The Committee Of Independent Directors ('IDC') Pursuant To Regulation 26(
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Bliss GVS Pharma - Letter Of Offer Dated July 18, 2026 Received From SBI Capital Markets Limited
Source: Dion Global
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC034771 and registration number is 034771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 729.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹477.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bliss GVS Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹5,067.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bliss GVS Pharma are ₹502.95 and ₹473.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bliss GVS Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹552.90 and 52-week low of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹118.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bliss GVS Pharma has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -6.75% for the past month, 75.43% over 3 months, 169.64% over 1 year, 73.91% across 3 years, and 32.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma are 39.25 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global