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Bliss GVS Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLISS GVS PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bliss GVS Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹477.00 Closed
-3.36₹ -16.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bliss GVS Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹473.75₹502.95
₹477.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.35₹552.90
₹477.00
Open Price
₹502.95
Prev. Close
₹493.60
Volume
8,795

Source: Dion Global

Bliss GVS Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bliss GVS Pharma		2.05-6.7575.43134.11169.6473.9132.04
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bliss GVS Pharma has gained 169.64% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bliss GVS Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bliss GVS Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bliss GVS Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5459.13482.62
10459.85476.81
20484.9477.35
50463.47448.52
100355.91385.71
200264.15308.96

Source: Dion Global

Bliss GVS Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bliss GVS Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.01%, while DII stake increased to 9.46%, FII holding fell to 8.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bliss GVS Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTBliss GVS Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTBliss GVS Pharma - Pre-Offer Advertisement & Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement
Jul 23, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTBliss GVS Pharma - Notice To Shareholders W.R.T. Transfer Of Unclaimed Final Dividend 2018-2019 And Its Corresponding Shares
Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTBliss GVS Pharma - Intimation Of Recommendations By The Committee Of Independent Directors ('IDC') Pursuant To Regulation 26(
Jul 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTBliss GVS Pharma - Letter Of Offer Dated July 18, 2026 Received From SBI Capital Markets Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Bliss GVS Pharma

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC034771 and registration number is 034771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 729.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandkumar K Chodankar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narsimha Shibroor Kamath
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shilpa Bhatia
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vijayanarayanan Mahadevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bliss GVS Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Bliss GVS Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹477.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bliss GVS Pharma?

The Bliss GVS Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bliss GVS Pharma?

The market cap of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹5,067.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bliss GVS Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bliss GVS Pharma are ₹502.95 and ₹473.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bliss GVS Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bliss GVS Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹552.90 and 52-week low of Bliss GVS Pharma is ₹118.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bliss GVS Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bliss GVS Pharma has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -6.75% for the past month, 75.43% over 3 months, 169.64% over 1 year, 73.91% across 3 years, and 32.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma are 39.25 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bliss GVS Pharma News

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