Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLISS GVS PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.55 Closed
0.720.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.00₹100.35
₹97.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.20₹104.00
₹97.55
Open Price
₹97.35
Prev. Close
₹96.85
Volume
1,95,215

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.67
  • R2101.68
  • R3103.02
  • Pivot
    98.33
  • S196.32
  • S294.98
  • S392.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.597.15
  • 1073.9596.2
  • 2075.0895.02
  • 5078.2990.97
  • 10077.6586.08
  • 20080.1382.57

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.67-0.7134.9020.3519.17-35.21-48.97
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF5460.070.01

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC034771 and registration number is 034771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 636.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S R Vaidya
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gagan Harsh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Vibha Gagan Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Vishal Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh L Parab
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Bhatia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,18.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is 14.9 and PB ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is ₹97.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is ₹69.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

