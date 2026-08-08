Here's the live share price of Syncom Formulation (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syncom Formulation (India)
|2.59
|-2.88
|-9.83
|-6.00
|-24.61
|15.19
|13.81
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Syncom Formulation (India) has declined 24.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Syncom Formulation (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.1
|13.24
|10
|13.16
|13.25
|20
|13.48
|13.41
|50
|14.06
|13.68
|100
|13.53
|13.8
|200
|14.07
|14.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Syncom Formulation (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Syncom Formul. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Syncom Formul. - Board Meeting Intimation for Corporate Announcement U/R 29(1)(A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Read With
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Syncom Formul. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Syncom Formul. - Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financi
|May 23, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Syncom Formul. - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Submission Of Standalone & Co
Source: Dion Global
Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1988PLC047759 and registration number is 047759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 486.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹13.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syncom Formulation (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹1,267.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Syncom Formulation (India) are ₹13.49 and ₹13.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syncom Formulation (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹10.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syncom Formulation (India) has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -24.61% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) are 16.58 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global