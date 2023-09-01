Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SYNCOM FORMULATION (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.50₹8.75
₹8.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.60₹11.60
₹8.60
Open Price
₹8.65
Prev. Close
₹8.60
Volume
16,52,861

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.77
  • R28.88
  • R39.02
  • Pivot
    8.63
  • S18.52
  • S28.38
  • S38.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.628.67
  • 100.818.67
  • 200.418.56
  • 500.168.12
  • 1000.087.77
  • 2000.040

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.148.1330.0828.156.796.796.79
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF4,3930.050

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1988PLC047759 and registration number is 047759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kedarmal Shankarlal Bankda
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay Shankarlal Bankda
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rinki Ankit Bankda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Das Neema
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Jindal
    Addnl. Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is ₹808.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is 39.52 and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is ₹8.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data