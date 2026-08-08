What is the share price of Syncom Formulation (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹13.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Syncom Formulation (India)? The Syncom Formulation (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syncom Formulation (India)? The market cap of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹1,267.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Syncom Formulation (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Syncom Formulation (India) are ₹13.49 and ₹13.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syncom Formulation (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syncom Formulation (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹10.21 as on .

How has the Syncom Formulation (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Syncom Formulation (India) has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -24.61% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) are 16.58 and 3.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global