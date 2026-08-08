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Syncom Formulation (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYNCOM FORMULATION (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Syncom Formulation (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.48 Closed
2.20₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Syncom Formulation (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.08₹13.49
₹13.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.21₹18.90
₹13.48
Open Price
₹13.08
Prev. Close
₹13.19
Volume
2,25,561

Source: Dion Global

Syncom Formulation (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syncom Formulation (India)		2.59-2.88-9.83-6.00-24.6115.1913.81
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Syncom Formulation (India) has declined 24.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Syncom Formulation (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Syncom Formulation (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Syncom Formulation (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.113.24
1013.1613.25
2013.4813.41
5014.0613.68
10013.5313.8
20014.0714.35

Source: Dion Global

Syncom Formulation (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Syncom Formulation (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Syncom Formulation (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSyncom Formul. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTSyncom Formul. - Board Meeting Intimation for Corporate Announcement U/R 29(1)(A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Read With
Jul 10, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTSyncom Formul. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSyncom Formul. - Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financi
May 23, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSyncom Formul. - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Submission Of Standalone & Co

Source: Dion Global

About Syncom Formulation (India)

Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1988PLC047759 and registration number is 047759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 486.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Kedarmal Bankda
    Executive Chairman & Whole-time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shankarlal Bankda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kedarmal Shankarlal Bankda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Jindal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Lunkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Syncom Formulation (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Syncom Formulation (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹13.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Syncom Formulation (India)?

The Syncom Formulation (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syncom Formulation (India)?

The market cap of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹1,267.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Syncom Formulation (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Syncom Formulation (India) are ₹13.49 and ₹13.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syncom Formulation (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syncom Formulation (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Syncom Formulation (India) is ₹10.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Syncom Formulation (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Syncom Formulation (India) has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -24.61% over 1 year, 15.19% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syncom Formulation (India) are 16.58 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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