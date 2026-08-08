Here's the live share price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|2.92
|-3.97
|-11.10
|20.62
|-1.34
|10.54
|10.74
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has declined 1.34% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|578.22
|591.57
|10
|582.04
|588.99
|20
|594.42
|593.91
|50
|620.09
|608.07
|100
|621.14
|605.86
|200
|568.79
|592.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 4.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Lincoln Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approving The Unaudited Standal
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Lincoln Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Lincoln Pharma. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Lincoln Pharma. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Lincoln Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End
Source: Dion Global
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC024288 and registration number is 024288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹596.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,193.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are ₹608.25 and ₹592.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lincoln Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹770.00 and 52-week low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹439.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -3.97% for the past month, -11.1% over 3 months, -1.34% over 1 year, 10.54% across 3 years, and 10.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are 13.58 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global