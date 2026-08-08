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Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹596.00 Closed
-2.21₹ -13.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹592.75₹608.25
₹596.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹439.95₹770.00
₹596.00
Open Price
₹598.35
Prev. Close
₹609.50
Volume
1,373

Source: Dion Global

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals		2.92-3.97-11.1020.62-1.3410.5410.74
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has declined 1.34% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5578.22591.57
10582.04588.99
20594.42593.91
50620.09608.07
100621.14605.86
200568.79592.37

Source: Dion Global

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 4.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTLincoln Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approving The Unaudited Standal
Jul 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTLincoln Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTLincoln Pharma. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTLincoln Pharma. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTLincoln Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End

Source: Dion Global

About Lincoln Pharmaceuticals

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC024288 and registration number is 024288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor M Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendra G Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hashmukh I Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Munjal M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish R Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant G Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurin J Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹596.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,193.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are ₹608.25 and ₹592.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lincoln Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹770.00 and 52-week low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is ₹439.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lincoln Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -3.97% for the past month, -11.1% over 3 months, -1.34% over 1 year, 10.54% across 3 years, and 10.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are 13.58 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals News

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