Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹509.95 Closed
-1.98-10.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹508.05₹522.00
₹509.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.05₹531.00
₹509.95
Open Price
₹521.00
Prev. Close
₹520.25
Volume
1,73,951

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1518.15
  • R2527.05
  • R3532.1
  • Pivot
    513.1
  • S1504.2
  • S2499.15
  • S3490.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5295.73509.84
  • 10294.57495.77
  • 20290.02477.04
  • 50289.7445.71
  • 100294.12418.34
  • 200310.7387.38

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.2616.3934.1953.3079.59128.3193.26
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF950.060

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC024288 and registration number is 024288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 472.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishor M Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendra G Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hashmukh I Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Munjal M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish R Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant G Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ishwarlal A Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pirabhai R Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meha M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurin J Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,21.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 13.28 and PB ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹509.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹531.00 and 52-week low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹275.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data