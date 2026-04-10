The Q4 earnings season has gathered pace. With this investors are turning their attention to companies that could announce shareholder rewards along with their results.

One such name in focus is National Securities Depository (NSDL). The depository, which made its stock market debut last year, is now gearing up to announce its March quarter earnings.

Lets take a look at the key details every investor need to know of this depository stock –

Dividend watch: Will there be a second payout?

What makes this result particularly important is the possibility of a dividend announcement.

As per the filing, the board will also consider recommending a final dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The company in its regulatory filing on April 9 added, “to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting.”

Board meeting date: When to expect the numbers

According to the company’s exchange filing, NSDL’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The agenda includes approval of audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

“to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report thereon,” said the company in the filing.

While the exact timing of the results has not been officially specified, past trends give a clue. In the previous quarter, NSDL had announced its earnings in the evening, around 6:45 PM. A similar timeline is expected this time as well, though investors will need to wait for confirmation on the day.

About NSDL IPO and its market debut

NSDL entered the stock market in August 2025 after launching its Rs 4,011 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue was subscribed multiple times.

The issue price for the NSDL IPO was fixed at Rs 800 and the shares listed at Rs 880.

The company operates as one of India’s key securities depositories, alongside Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).

Trading window and compliance update

Ahead of the results, NSDL has also implemented standard compliance measures. “…the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company, by the Designated Persons/Connected Persons and their immediate relatives, has been closed from April 01, 2026,” added the company in the regulatory filing

NSDL share performance

On the stock performance front, the NSDL share price has surged around 8.5% in the last 5 days.

Over the past six months, the stock has declined nearly 22%, and on a year-to-date basis in 2026, it is down about 13%.